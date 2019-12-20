Trump ally Meadows won't run again, may join White House
RALEIGH, N.C. — Republican Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina, a top conservative ally of President Donald Trump, said Thursday he won't seek reelection next year. He is expected to join the Trump administration in a yet-to-be-finalized role.
Now in his seventh year in the House, Meadows has been a leader of hard-right conservatives who repeatedly defied and bedeviled two GOP House speakers. His disruptive tactics seemed to make him a kindred spirit with Trump, and the two men meet and confer often.
Meadows' name has been floated inside the White House at times as a possible replacement for Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney. But Meadows is instead currently expected to join the White House in a yet-to-be-finalized senior adviser or strategist role, according to two people familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.
While Meadows had openly expressed his desire to serve as Trump’s chief of staff in the past, he is not expected to replace anyone currently working at the White House.
And one of those people said they expected the role to be temporary, with Meadows eventually returning to the private sector.
U.K.'s Johnson unveils legislative plan to end Brexit deadlock
LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson signaled an end to Britain’s era of Brexit deadlock Thursday, announcing a packed legislative program intended to take the U.K. out of the European Union on Jan. 31, overhaul everything from fishing to financial services and shore up the country’s cash-starved public services.
The commanding House of Commons majority won by Johnson’s Conservative Party in last week’s general election all but guarantees he will be able to turn those promises into law, although with Brexit casting a shadow over the British economy, there’s a question mark over how he will pay for it all.
In a speech delivered from a golden throne in Parliament by Queen Elizabeth II, Johnson opened the legislative floodgates after three years in which minority Conservative governments tried in vain to win lefglslators' backing for their Brexit plans.
“This is the moment to repay the trust of those who sent us here by delivering on the people's priorities,” Johnson told lawmakers after the speech. "They want to move politics on and move the country on."
U.S. probes 4 automakers in new Takata air bag recall
DETROIT — The U.S. government's highway safety agency has launched an investigation into four automakers that have a potentially deadly type of Takata air bag inflator in their vehicles but have yet to recall them.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in documents posted Thursday that it is investigating Audi, Toyota, Honda and Mitsubishi in connection with a Takata recall involving 1.4 million inflators.
The inflators made by the now-bankrupt Takata have a distinct and separate problem that can cause them to blow apart a metal canister and spew shrapnel into people's faces and bodies. The problem killed a driver in Australia who was in an older 3-Series BMW, which has already recalled more than 116,000 vehicles.
The problem is so dangerous that in some cases BMW has told drivers to park their vehicles until repairs can be made.
The safety agency says in documents that Takata didn't provide details on the affected makes, models or model years of vehicles with the defective inflators. So it is telling the companies to recall them promptly.
The agency says that based on when the faulty inflators were produced, it's likely that the vehicles to be recalled came from the 1995 through 2000 model years.
