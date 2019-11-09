Trump says he is weighing Putin invitation to Russia parade
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he's weighing an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin (POO'-tihn) to attend the May 9 Victory Day parade in Moscow.
Trump tells reporters he appreciates the invitation from Putin, but the parade falls "right in the middle of political season," so he's not sure he can make it.
He adds: "I would love to go if I could."
The event commemorates the May 1945 allied victory over Nazi Germany. Russia uses the annual parade to show off its military might.
Trump says the event, which next year marks the 75th anniversary of the allied victory, is "a very big deal."
Got a weird text? A telecom vendor says it's to blame
If you woke up to a weird text that seemed totally out of place, you aren't alone. A mysterious wave of missives swept America's phones overnight, delivering confusing messages from friends, family and the occasional ex.
Friends who hadn't talked to each other in months were jolted into chatting. Others briefly panicked.
A telecom vendor called Syniverse said a server failed on Feb. 14, and nearly messages from multiple carriers didn't go through. When that server was reactivated Thursday, those messages got sent.
Syniverse initially estimated about 170,000 messages, but the company now says it's higher, without saying how many. Syniverse said it is reviewing internal procedures so this doesn't happen again. Syniverse typically deletes messages that don't go through.
Amtrak reports record revenue, ridership, but still in red
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Amtrak on Friday reported record ridership and revenue figures for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, leading officials to predict the heavily subsidized railroad could eliminate operating losses as soon as next year.
The government-owned passenger railroad said it provided 32.5 million passenger trips, an increase of about 800,000 over the previous fiscal year. Ridership numbers were affected the last two years by summer repair work at New York's Penn Station that forced some service cutbacks.
Total operating revenue rose more than 3 percent to $3.3 billion with an operating loss of just under $30 million. That's the smallest loss in Amtrak's 48-year history. Amtrak reported an operating loss of about $170 million in 2018.
Officials said they expect to break even by the end of the next fiscal year, which would mark a first in Amtrak's history. Last year, they had projected eliminating operating losses by 2021.
Ridership increased most on Amtrak's Acela service between Boston and Washington, D.C., which showed a 4.3% increase, and its Northeast Regional service, which gained by 2.9%.
