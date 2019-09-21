Trump says he doesn't need China trade deal before election
WASHINGTON (AP) — As China and the U.S. near a new round of trade talks, President Donald Trump said Friday he doesn't feel he needs to secure an agreement before next year's election.
Trump told reporters he wants a complete deal with China and won't accept one that only addresses some of the differences between the two nations.
"I'm not looking for a partial deal, I'm looking for a complete deal," Trump said during a press conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
For more than a year, the world's two largest economies have been locked in a high-stakes duel marked by Trump's escalating penalties on Chinese goods and Beijing's retaliatory tariffs.
Trump said voters understand the "spat" between the U.S. and China and insist the ongoing trade war won't hamper his reelection chances, but he conceded that reaching an agreement "would probably be a positive" for his campaign.
New York Mayor de Blasio drops 2020 presidential bid
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ended his campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Friday after struggling to gain traction in a sprawling field of candidates.
Announcing his decision in an MSNBC interview, de Blasio did not throw his support behind any candidate but said he would support the eventual Democratic nominee "with energy."
"I feel like I've contributed all I can to this primary election, and it's clearly not my time," de Blasio told the hosts of "Morning Joe." ''So I'm going to end my presidential campaign, continue my work as mayor of New York City, and I'm going to keep speaking up for working people and for a Democratic Party that stands for working people."
Haley moves back to S.C., fuels political speculation
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is moving back to her native South Carolina, re-establishing a home base and also fueling speculation that a return to politics is next on her to-do list.
The 47-year-old former South Carolina governor, who left office in 2017 to join the Trump administration, closed Friday on a home on Kiawah Island, according to Alex Malloy, a spokeswoman for Kiawah Island Real Estate, which operates on the tony golf community near Charleston.
Haley's office confirmed the purchase, saying the family would be splitting time between South Carolina and New York until their son graduates from high school next spring.
"South Carolina has always been home for the Haleys, and they couldn't be more excited to return back to their family and friends in the Palmetto State," said Haley spokeswoman Chaney Denton.
