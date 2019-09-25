Consumer confidence in U.S. declines sharply
U.S. consumer confidence posted the biggest drop since the start of the year as Americans' expectations for the economy and the job market deteriorated, posing a risk to the household spending that is underpinning growth.
The Conference Board's index decreased in September to a three-month low of 125.1 from a downwardly revised 134.2 a month earlier, according to data from the New York-based group. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 133. Both the present situation and expectations gauges declined, with the latter dropping to the lowest level since January.
After the report was released, U.S. stocks pared gains and Treasury yields fell. Trade-war concerns and the economic impact are filtering through to Americans' sentiment as businesses contend with fragile global growth and supply-chain challenges tied to uncertainty over tariffs.
New York Times turned to Ireland to rescue journalist
NEW YORK — The New York Times said it turned to the Irish government to rescue a reporter threatened with arrest in Egypt two years ago out of concern that the Trump administration wouldn't help.
Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger revealed the incident during a speech at Brown University and in an op-ed published Tuesday. He criticized President Donald Trump for seeding a "worldwide assault on journalists and journalism" and said it's time for the U.S. to again champion the rights of a free press.
There was no immediate response from the White House.
In August 2017, the Times was contacted by a U.S. government official who warned that Declan Walsh, a reporter based in Egypt, was going to be arrested, Sulzberger said. The Times magazine had just published Walsh's story about Giulio Regini, an Italian student found dead in Cairo and the subject of a dispute between Italy and Egypt about whether the Egyptian government was involved.
The U.S. official who contacted the Times operated on the belief that the Trump administration would sit on the information and not help the reporter, Sulzberger said. The official feared being punished for alerting the Times.
Walsh, who is an Irish citizen, tweeted that he called the U.S. government press office in Cairo upon getting the warning and was directed to the Irish embassy. Within an hour, an Irish diplomat drove him to the airport and Walsh left for Europe. He has since returned to work in Egypt.
Cohabitation explodes in U.S.
A new U.S. Census Bureau report says the number of unmarried partners living together has tripled in the past two decades due to greater social acceptance.
The report released this week says the number went from nearly 6 million in 1996 to 19.1 million in 2018.
The report says unmarried partners are older, better educated, more likely to earn higher wages and more racially diverse than in the past.
Benjamin Gurrentz, a bureau survey statistician, writes that the growth in unmarried cohabitation reflects an increasing normalization. But it’s also viewed as an alternative to marriage for low-income and less educated people.
As a group, unmarried partners are still small compared to married partners, who numbered 127 million in 2018.
The report used data from the Current Population Survey.
