In an effort to breathe new life into one of Hardin County’s most popular tourist attractions, the Patton Museum Foundation is kicking off a sustainment campaign.
Running through Dec. 31, the goal of the campaign is to raise $100,000 to improve the visitor experience at the General George Patton Museum of Leadership in Fort Knox, said Mike Martin, museum director of community engagement and outreach.
“In the past, it’s something that hasn’t been done,” he said. “We are really working on making the end-of-year sustainment campaign to help keep the museum going and keep doing what we’re doing.”
The foundation is the charity supporting the museum. Martin said it’s a common misconception the museum is a Department of Defense funded effort, which he said is only partially true.
The foundation built the museum on federal property, but the government only pays for utilities, building repairs and three salaries, Martin said.
“Everything else … when it comes down to getting items on display and getting new items, (the foundation) helps with the financial support to get the items and do everything else within the museum,” he said, including his salary. “We really are the ones that help bring it all together.”
According to Martin, the foundation never has attempted a fundraising campaign such as this before.
“We’re doing something that hasn’t been done before and kicking off our sustainment campaign,” he said. “The goal of that is to help sustain daily operations, all the little things, all the stuff we’ve done this year with exhibit enhancements.”
Since the museum re-opened in April after a months-long renovation, Martin said many exhibits also have undergone transformations thanks to the foundation.
For instance, several exhibits now include mannequins dressed in period-accurate uniforms with props such as ammo boxes, a letter from home and even a pack of cigarettes.
“It’s adding that life-like and giving attention to detail … that brings the museum to life,” said Martin. “It gives, especially when you bring younger visitors, it ties it together.”
Martin said museum staff, including curator Ty Reid, are enhancing multiple exhibits to bring history to life.
“Now with the help of the foundation and our curator Ty, he’s going through and giving life-like aspects,” Martin said.
That includes Foam 161, a Pentagon fire truck damaged when responding to the Sept. 11 attack, on display. The exhibit now includes Lt. Gen. Timothy J. Maude’s uniform. Maude, for whom the Human Resources Command offices on Fort Knox is named, was killed in the 9/11 attack at the Pentagon.
The exhibit also includes a helmet worn by a Pentagon firefighter, a TV showing footage from Sept. 11 and a room from inside a burned Pentagon office looking out to the fire truck.
“It’s just finishing the space up, telling the complete story,” Martin said. “This is all those things that our sustainment campaign enables us to do. It enables us to bring exhibits to life that helps tell the story and tell history.”
The campaign also pays for new exhibits, including a display of props from the feature film “Patton” on display for the first time at the museum to celebrate the movie’s 50th anniversary, Martin said.
“We’re getting items out that just haven’t been seen,” he said. “Until now was just in storage in the back. So as we continue to fundraise and get more money, we’ll just continue to enhance the museum.”
Martin said it could cost the foundation anywhere between $20,000 to $70,000 to support a new exhibit.
The campaign also allows the foundation to pay for marketing and signage for the museum, which helps advance its mission to teach leadership skills, Martin said.
“If an organization, a school, ROTC, or business says, ‘Hey, I’d like to come do a professional development tour in the museum,” … what we’ll include is these different leader tips, like work smarter not harder,” he said. “It’s a way we are bringing education tools into the museum full time.”
In the future, Martin said the foundation and museum staff have plans to design exhibits that go beyond Patton’s era during World War II.
“We kind of jumped over Korea and Vietnam and then also the global war on terrorism,” he said.
While the goal is to continually improve the visitor experience, Martin said the museum will remain open to the public during changes.
“Our goal, as we continue to do remodels, is to never close the museum again as a whole,” he said. “It would be to just do parts, we never want to shut the doors completely again.”
Staff at the museum recognizes its importance to the local economy, Martin said. More than 65% of guests to the museum identify as being from out of town, he said.
When those visitors come to the museum, they often dine, shop or stay in Radcliff or Elizabethtown, Martin said.
Another boon to museum attendance, which has averaged between 1,600 to 1,800 visitors a week since June, has been the re-opening of the gate at U.S. 31W. Now guests can access the museum without going through security checks and the main gates to post.
“When we opened the gate to 31W, our attendance pretty much tripled,” he said.
Martin said when the museum re-opened, the staff committed to being open on Saturdays and not having a break in the hours of operation. Having the gate opened is “icing on the cake.”
Those wishing to donate can do so on the museum’s website at generalpatton.org/donate, CashApp $pattonmuseum, Venmo @pattonmuseum, PayPal The Patton Museum Foundation, and in-person at the museum.
“We’ve been working really hard here at the museum and on the campus,” he said. “We just need continued support so we can do even more.”
Gina Clear can be reached at 270-505-1418 or gclear@thenewsenterprise.com.
