Carter Why Not Me

FILE - U.S. President Jimmy Carter waves to the crowd while walking with his wife, Rosalynn, and their daughter, Amy, along Pennsylvania Avenue. The Carters elected to walk the parade route from the Capitol to the White House following his inauguration in Washington, Jan. 20, 1977. Carter announced his campaign for the presidency in December 1974. At that point he had never met an American president. He later said part of what nudged him into the race was meeting several candidates ahead of the 1972 campaign and concluding that he was talented as they were.

 SUZANNE VLAMIS - staff, AP

ATLANTA (AP) — As the 2024 campaign season begins, political players are looking in the mirror and deciding whether they see an American president staring back.

It was no different for Jimmy Carter in the early 1970s. And it took meeting several presidential candidates and then encouragement from an esteemed elder statesman before the young governor of Georgia, who had never met a president himself, saw himself as something bigger.

