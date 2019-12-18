For the 120th year, bird watchers across America are participating in the National Audubon Society Christmas Bird Count through Jan. 5. This citizen science project has helped scientists track trends in bird populations.
With a variety of threats decimating the world's bird population, such data is considered more important than ever.
Fifteen-mile wide diameter circles have been established for the south Daviess County count on Dec. 21 and the west Daviess County count on Jan. 1. Within these circles, count volunteers follow routes to count all birds they see or hear all day. You can join a travel group with at least one experienced birder.
Volunteers are asked to report to Panera Bread, 4600 Frederica, at 7 a.m. Dec. 21, or Jan Howard, 3534 W. Parrish Ave., at 7:30 a.m. Jan. 1.
If you live within a CBC circle, you can count the birds that visit your feeder on that day and report your findings to the count compiler. To find out if you live within a CBC circle and volunteer, please contact Steve Hahus at hshahus@aol.com.
