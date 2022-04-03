City employee, and US Army Veteran, Ellis Traylor will be taking part in the Honor Flight of Southern Indiana in just a few weeks, and local community members are being asked to help make his journey more memorable.
The Honor Flight Network is a nonprofit organization created to honor United States veterans for all their sacrifices. The program transports veterans to Washington D.C. and provides on site transportation to the various war memorials in the nation’s capital.
On the evening of April 23, Ellis along many local heroes will return to the Evansville Regional Airport after visiting the capital. Part of the welcome home process includes a project called, Operation Mail Call, which is when the veterans receive and open letters from home on their return flight.
Mail Call is a very personal way to let our Veterans know that their sacrifices for our freedoms are appreciated and have not been forgotten. Each vet will receive a Mail Call envelope with cards and letters, and even coloring pages from children.
The deadline for all letters is April 16. If you are looking to help make this successful for our local Veterans, please be sure to send your cards/letters in an envelope addressed as follows, “Operation Mail Call” HFSI-EVV12 PO Box 8234 Evansville, IN 47716, Ellis Traylor. The Veteran’s full name must be on the outside of the envelope on the lower left corner.
“Mr. Traylor is a man with a heart of gold. The amount of love and reverence we all have for him throughout our City can’t be summed up in a few paragraphs. He has earned our trust, respect, and most profound devotion over years of dedicated service to our community,” Sue Bengert said. “Please congratulate Hometown Hero Ellis Traylor for his unwavering support of our country and every one of us.”
One other way to help make this flight a success is to donate some items on the Honor Flight Wish List. If you are able to help, you must be able to drop off at the HFSI drop box locations inside the Red Cross Building Lobby. Items that are needed are as follows: full size and fun size candy bars, individual antibacterial hand wipes, individual boxes of raisins, travel size hand sanitizer, lip balm,/chapsticks, individual wrapped hard candies and small chewing gum packs of 6 pieces or less.
Donations are accepted April 4-8, 2022, from 8a.m.-5p.m.
According to the Honor Flight staff, there are roughly 85 veterans and 85 guardians that will be participating in this year’s honor flight.
“Ellis Traylor will be on the next Honor Flight! Please help make this a special experience for our friend! Let’s get as many people as possible from Hopkins County to welcome Ellis and all our Veterans home on April 23rd. Your letters of gratitude are also welcome! Please help spread the word,” Libby Spencer, Hopkins County Chamber President said.
The welcome home parade will take place at 8:30p.m., April 23, at the Evansville Regional Airport.
For more information reach out to the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce.
