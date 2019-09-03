Earlington to hold hearing to discuss future of former hotel

A Sept. 11 hearing has been scheduled to discuss the future of the old Hotel Earlington.
A public hearing for Earlington's Board of Adjustment is set for 4:30 p.m. next Wednesday at the city's council chambers. The purpose of the hearing is to determine if the former hotel, owned by Blake and Brittany Card, can be used as a single-family residence.
Currently, the house is zoned commercial but has been permitted in the past to be a residential home, read a letter to the Cards about the upcoming meeting.
After purchasing the hotel in a land sale contract in February, Blake Card was told by the City of Earlington to make significant improvements to the structure. Card said that the city wanted the building to have curb appeal. He said the house needed a new paint job, improvements were needed for the porch and all of the windows needed replacing. He said that the city gave him a six-month time frame.
“That’s doable in that six-month time frame to get us to October,” said Card. “But now they are saying it has to be fully habitable, so that’s a lot different than what they wanted in the beginning.”
If he had known about this decision earlier in the process, Card said he might have reconsidered purchasing the house.
“I’m not saying it would have, but it could have changed my decision of whether I was going to go forward with this project,” he said. “I mean, I have over $10,000 into this house and for them to just say, ‘We changed our mind, we want it all the way done.' ”
In 2017, the city filed an action against the previous owners, Thomas Rainwater and Kim Edminston, to demolish the house because of safety issues, said Earlington’s attorney Natasha Little.
“The house was uninhabitable; it was a safety hazard,” said Little. “It has always been Earlington’s stance that if this building can succeed, be rehabilitated and meet all standards, then that’s what the city wants.”
The original owners of the property found a buyer, she said. The city approved the sale on the condition that the buyers repair it quickly. At Earlington’s city council meeting on Aug. 13, Little brought the situation before the council to understand their purview of the case.
“In April, the mayor and I had talked to the Cards to determine what the timeframe was going to be,” Little said. “We said, that six months is a reasonable time frame – get it going, get it fixed and we’ll go from there.”
At that same council meeting, the city discussed if the Cards had not made their improvements to the house by October, they would move forward with the action to demolish the property, said Little.
Around the same time, Frank Wallace, the county’s building inspector, issued a stop-work order on the house.
“They had some repair work. The building was in bad disrepair structurally – there were some issues that quantified, and they need to get their proper permits in place,” said Wallace. “That’s the standard procedure for that type of process. There were no permits, drawings or anything that had been submitted. They need to get that all taken care of and in place.”
The stop-work order has been very frustrating for the Cards.
“Most historic homes, in different counties, that I’ve seen – when they buy the home, they’re given three years to fix it. Six months for making it look pretty on the outside – I might be able to do that – but this stuff, work orders, that are keeping me from painting it, keeping me from cleaning anything out of it, it’s stopping all the work completely,” said Blake Card. “I’m hoping I can save it. I’m going to do everything I can to save it. I don’t really know what will happen if I can’t.”
To lift the stop-work order, Card has to get zoning approval from the city, and then he can hire an engineer to draft plans for his proper work permits to be issued, he said.
City council member Ann Gipson has been working with the Cards on this situation. She has worked closely with Blake’s father, Clark Card, as he is her neighbor.
“Clark emails me every so often when he gets really frustrated and asks me, ‘What are we supposed to do next?’” Gipson said. “You might call it an intermediary, I just call it a neighbor, but it does help since I’m on the council, I’m sure.”
Gipson said the council had no idea that the zoning had been changed on the property from residential to commercial.
“The change didn’t happen in the last two terms, and we don’t know who changed it and how that came about or why,” said Gipson. “Hotel Earlington is one of the most historical sites in Kentucky; we didn’t want to lose it.”
Earlington’s Mayor Phillip Hunt said it is his hope Card can get a fresh coat of paint and restore the history of the structure.
“I really do want to see the boy succeed,” said Hunt. “I want to see him bring the hotel back, I’d do it myself if I had the money or the time, but I just can’t. I admire (Card) for taking on such a project.”
Card hopes that it all works out. He is driven by the hope that this will one day be the house his children grow up in.
“I want this to be my home. I’m going to raise my kids here. I’ve got two kids at home right now, and this is where I planned on raising them,” said Card. “What I’m hoping is that I’m going to be able to save it, and that they’re going to give me a realistic time to do it.”
