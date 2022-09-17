Saving money at the grocery store might seem intimidating. After all, everything about the experience, from the upbeat music playing in the aisles to those precut packages of vegetables — is designed to part you and your hard-earned dollars. But you don’t have to become an Olympic-level couponer or buy food by the pallet to trim some bucks from that total.

Whether you’re already a cost-conscious shopper or you’re thinking about your spending in new ways these days, a few small changes can go a long way if you make them long-term habits. “If you take out some convenience products and you save $10 in one shop, that might not seem like much,” says Erin Chase, who runs the blog $5 Dinners. “But if you shop once a week and you keep that up, you’re looking at real long-term savings.”

