PRINCETON, Ind. — A former public health nurse administrator of the Gibson County Public Health Department charged with forgery was sentenced Wednesday morning in Gibson County Superior Court.
Kelly Kelley, now of Owensboro, was sentenced to 360 days, all suspended to probation. She was originally charged with Level 6 felony forgery, and the charge will be entered as a Class A misdemeanor.
The charges stem from an incident in 2016 when Kelley was accused of signing the name of Bradley J. Willis on a check in March. She was charged in 2018.
Kelley had received a 2016 prenatal education program grant, and Willis worked as a consultant for the program. Willis was alerted to a possible issue after receiving a 1099 income statement from the county for $2,800. He said he had never received any money from the county.
The affidavit states a copy of the check was obtained and the signature on the back was in the name of Willis and Kelly Kelley.
Willis said he never gave Kelley permission to sign his name and cash the check.
