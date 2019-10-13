It can often be difficult for military service members and veterans to find jobs and new careers after leaving the military.
With that in mind, Fort Campbell has partnered with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation to host Hiring Our Heroes Career Summit.
The summit will from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17 and will host more than 90 local, regional and national level employers, according to a Fort Campbell press release.
The summit is a collaborative effort to connect service members, military spouses and veterans to employment opportunities by bringing in federal and state agencies, military leaders, businesses and local community leaders to participate in panel discussions, workshops and a hiring fair, the release said.
The summit will not only be an opportunity for soldiers, their families and veterans to connect with employers, but it will also be a chance for them to receive help on resumes, take part in discussions and receive help on how to use career-related websites.
For example, attendees will get a LinkedIn premium membership with headshots and a class on how to navigate the site efficiently.
The event will also host keynote speakers retired Gen. David H. Petraeus and retired Command Sgt. Maj. Marvin L. Hill.
