A Hanson bridge that had been limited in use and scheduled for replacement collapsed mid-morning Friday, according to officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
No vehicles were on the bridge at the time of the collapse of Old Otter Creek Bridge on Eastlawn Road, officials said. At Kentucky 260 and Eastlawn Road, a new bridge project was already underway when the incident happened.
Traffic had been continuing on one lane of the older bridge as work neared completion for its replacement, but officials have now closed the road to all traffic.
The new Otter Creek Bridge is scheduled to open in a few weeks, but district engineers are checking
the site and hope to expedite the completion of the project to allow the roadway to reopen even sooner in light of Friday's events.
"We were really close to finishing things up," said Keith Todd, public information officer with the transportation cabinet. "We are not really sure what caused the collapse. They guys said they were working when they heard a noise. When they looked over there, they could see the damage."
Todd said traffic had been controlled with a traffic light and limited to one lane once bridge-replacement work began.
Motorists can detour via Kentucky 281/Island Ford Road to connect to I-69 in Madisonville, Todd said. A marked detour has been established to assist motorists.
