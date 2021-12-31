MAYFIELD — The Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana Church in Mayfield was spared from the damaging tornadoes of Dec. 10 by about 500 meters.
Pastor Jaime Masso wants to return the blessing to the community that’s hurting so much.
The church is serving around 150 lunches and 150 dinners daily while being culturally sensitive to the large Hispanic community in the area. They have received donations of food, personal care items, clothing, coats, baby items, and personal hygiene supplies for women and the elderly.
The church building has been transformed into a resource center for those affected by the tornado.
Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief has given a helping hand, too, said Glenn Hickey, the incident commander. “We had a truck and took over some paper towels, diapers, toilet paper. We’re sharing from our abundance.”
The Hispanic church is located downtown, but wasn’t in the path of the storm. “That story was very well defined,” Hickey said. “You can see the damage from Brother Wes (Fowler’s) church from the Hispanic church.”
Masso said they have received a few generators to let people use and they are identifying families that are most in need of the power, like those who have O2 concentrators or CPAP machines. “We lend the generator and supply their gas,” he said.
Generators, propane heaters, and camping stoves are still needed.
The church building is about 4,000 square feet and houses a distribution center. The kitchen includes a six-burner gas stove. They have a lot of activity from the Hispanic population to whom they are ministering, Hickey said.
The church was constituted in 2013 and is affiliated with the Kentucky Baptist Convention and the Purchase Area Baptist Association.
Masso said his home was also spared.
“Keep us in people’s minds and hearts. Recovery will take a long time,” he said.
A positive sign though came Sunday when the church met for services.
“Our temple has been transformed into a relief center for those affected by last Friday’s tornado,” Masso said in a social media post. “But we are clear that our church exists to worship its Lord and receive spiritual food. Thank you God for your mercies.”
Text Masso at 270-804-0200 to donate or find out more about the needs of the church.
