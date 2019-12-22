The holidays may be the most wonderful time of the year, but it is also the leading season for house fires, with Christmas and Christmas Eve being in the top three leading days for home cooking and candle fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
Many house fires during the holiday season are caused by cooking, or decorations and trees being placed too close to candles and other heat sources. Cooking is the overall leading cause of U.S. house fires year-round, with 31% caused by unattended cooking.
There are 69% more home cooking fires on Christmas than any other average day of the year, according to statistics provided by the NFPA. Christmas Eve is right behind with 58% more fires than other average days.
“It’s important to be diligent about fire throughout the year, especially during the holiday season because of the increased rate of fires,” said Lisa Braxton, NFPS public education specialist.
Most holiday fires are a result of distractions with all of the excitement and increased activity.
“Sometimes with all the guests and activity and hubbub and kids running around, people get distracted,” Braxton said. “They’re not having their usual routine and they get distracted and forget to check the oven, or forget what’s on the stove, forget to water the tree, forget to unplug the lights.”
Braxton said the best ways to avoid cooking fires are to never leave food unattended. There should also be timers and alarms set for when food is supposed to be finished so that nothing is forgotten or left in the oven or on the stove.
For decorations and trees, the NFPA suggests keeping all flammable decorations and trees at least 3 feet away from candles and other sources of heat, such as air vents and fireplaces.
While Christmas tree fires are less common than other decoration fires, they can be the most serious, with decorative lights being one of the leading causes of this type of fire.
Another way for people to be more cautious of house fires during holiday events is to “involve all your guests and friends and family in fire safety,” Braxton said.
She suggests giving guests a tour of the home, pointing out all of the best exit routes, doors and windows for easy exit in case of a fire.
Having working smoke alarms is also very important in avoiding and detecting fires.
“Smoke alarms are your first line of defense. They can cut your risk of dying in a home fire,” Braxton said. “It’s important to have working smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside your bedroom and on every level in your home, and have them interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound throughout your home.”
