EVANSVILLE — On Wednesday, Illinois joined a budding list of states where it's legal to buy recreational marijuana.
The new law means weed will be available for legal purchase only a short drive from Evansville and Henderson. Will anything change because of it?
Can you buy it?
If you're over 21, yes, albeit with some caveats.
Although Illinois law doesn't allow those from out of state to buy medical marijuana, that's not the case with the new laws governing the sale of the substance for recreational use.
Illinois residents are allowed to buy 30 grams of marijuana flower, 500 mg of THC in infused products or 5 grams of concentrate. Non-residents can purchase half of those amounts.
Rosie Naumovski, operations manager at Thrive, a dispensary chain in southern Illinois, said she's expecting many out-of-state customers next year.
"We've had some people, especially that live quite a far distance away, mainly out of state, that are kind of planning their holidays to come shop with us," she said. "They're booking hotels and planning their seasonal holiday trips to come see us."
Thrive currently has locations in Anna and Harrisburg. Both sell medical marijuana and have applied for licenses to sell so-called "adult-use" cannabis.
The stores have already been given the go-ahead by their local municipalities, but as of Dec. 29, the state hasn't approved their applications.
Naumovski is confident, however, that the approval will come by Jan. 1.
Although Thrive's two shops are still waiting, around three dozen dispensaries, including one in Marion, have already been given the green light.
Even though weed will be legal in Illinois, you may have a hard time getting your hands on it.
Naumovski is expecting the beginning of the year to be busy and said a cannabis shortage is possible.
"I can see us being like Canada and selling out in one day," she said with a laugh. "We may not have that much to even sell out."
The weed Thrive will sell to recreational users is the same already sold to its medical patients, and Naumovksi said state law requires dispensaries to prioritize their patients.
For her stores, that basically means she has to stop selling when her inventory drops below a certain amount.
"It might just be a flower shortage. We may have a surplus of concentrates and edibles and things of that nature," she said. "It's all contingent upon our suppliers."
Could you still get in trouble?
Possibly.
If you're transporting weed by car within Illinois, it must be in a "sealed, odor-proof, child-resistant container." It's a Class A misdemeanor to travel with it in any other type of container. Using weed inside a vehicle is also against the law, along with a few other locations including all public places.
And once you cross the state line into Indiana or Kentucky, recreational — and medical for that matter — cannabis will still be illegal.
"It's still illegal here," said Detective Bill Mills with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, of which the Henderson County Sheriff's Office is a member. "We will enforce Kentucky laws regardless of what Illinois does."
Some law enforcement agencies aren't sure what to expect with the Prairie State's new law, though.
Henderson Police Narcotics Detective Travis Goins said, "We know it's going to happen."
However, he said to his knowledge, no official enforcement plan has been initiated.
The same apparently holds true for the Indiana State Police.
"This is new to us," Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle said. "Time will tell."
But will state troopers increase patrols along the border?
"We have nothing like that planned whatsoever," Ringle said.
You could still find yourself on the wrong side of the law if you're pulled over for speeding, for example, and you have weed in your car.
"If I stop you for a violation, and I look inside your vehicle and I see marijuana or if I see a smoking pipe or I smell marijuana," he said, "I could search your vehicle without your consent."
Anyone who knowingly has marijuana on them can be charged with possession under Indiana or Kentucky law.
Ringle said it's up to the law enforcement officer to decide whether to cite or arrest someone in possession of weed. He said there are no specific guidelines from the state that determine when an officer should do one or the other.
It's also a crime to drive while high, Ringle said.
What about the dispensaries?
Thrive, the chain in southern Illinois, is anticipating growth because of the new law. It's already remodeling its stores.
Previously, Naumovski said, they worked like any old sales counter. Patients would wait in line — sometimes for a while — before they could ask a clerk questions and make a purchase.
Soon, the layout will resemble an Apple store, she said.
"We've opened it up to where people can shop leisurely and view products and ask questions and take their time," she said. "Our sales associates will walk around. They'll have tablets so you can click on the products that you want to add to your cart electronically so to speak, and once your order's complete, then they process it."
There are plans to open a third store in Mount Vernon, Illinois, that would only sell recreational marijuana. Construction will begin soon, and Naumovski hopes the store will open by spring 2020.
And Thrive still has an available license to open up a fourth store.
Naumovski's team is waiting to see how the first few months of the new year go before they commit to a specific town.
But, she's heard dispensaries near state borders do well.
