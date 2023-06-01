Officials are advising the public that travelling southbound on Interstate 65 the next two weekends could cause delays at the Hardin-Bullitt county line.
Concrete work along Southbound I-65 at the bridge over Rolling Fork River at mile marker 103.3 a reduction of lane traffic to one during the next two weekends, according to a news release from Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 4.
Starting tonight at 9 p.m., outside and middle lanes will be shifted to the inside lane. Work will continue until about midnight.
Friday night, outside and middle lanes will be shifted to the inside lane beginning at 9 p.m. Work will continue through the night and into Saturday. Outside and middle lanes should reopen around 10 p.m. Saturday.
Southbound I-65 traffic delays in the Lebanon Junction vicinity will be possible, especially through the day Saturday, the release said.
Multiple message boards will be in place to alert motorists, the release said.
Prepare to slow down and merge left when approaching the Exit 105 interchange and be alert for slow or stopped traffic ahead. Exits 105 and 102 will remain open during work hours.
Officials advise motorists to plan ahead and check GoKY.ky.gov or use the WAZE App for real-time traffic information.
Work will take place on a similar schedule the following weekend, June 8 to 11, and will be confirmed with a follow up traffic advisory early next week, the release said.
