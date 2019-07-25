Jonesville man killed in Florence bar fight

A Jonesville man was killed in a bar fight around 1:40 a.m. July 21 at Papa’s Pub in Florence.
Florence Police identified 31-year-old Stephen Dodson as a stabbing victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for stab wounds. The second person’s name or medical status was not released by Florence Police as of July 23.
According to a press release, Florence Police was dispatched to Papa’s Pub in reference to “a fight involving a large number of subjects…two people who had been stabbed during this fight.”
No arrests related to the stabbing have been made.
The Florence Police Department’s Investigative and Crime Scene Units have opened a murder investigation into Dodson’s death.
Detective Mike Dickhaus is the investigating officer.
Florence Police asks anyone who witnessed or has any information about the incident to call them at (859) 371-1234.
Funeral arrangements for Dodson are set for 11 a.m. July 25 at McDonald and New - Main St. and the burial will follow at Macedonia Baptist Church in Jonesville.
Dodson was employed at Mills Fence prior to his death.
“(Stephen) was one of those people that was always willing to help, and he loved the outdoors, riding 4-wheelers, golfing, working on vehicles, spending time with family and, especially, his music,” the obituary stated.
