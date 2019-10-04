With the sun peaking through the trees and leaves falling to the ground, students from Jesse Stuart Elementary had a full day submerged in nature and steeped in education.
The second annual NatureFest took place at Mahr Park Arboretum Thursday morning. This year, students from Madisonville North Hopkins High School's Key Club, AP Environmental Science and AP Biology classes lead fourth-graders from Jesse Stuart through eight different nature-related stations with professionals and highly trained volunteers teaching at each.
"Two Madisonville North Hopkins High School educators called me and said, we would love for our high school students to be involved in a service-learning project," said Mahr Park Development Coordinator Donna Stricklin. "I said, 'Wow, I believe we can work with
it,' and what a great idea."
The two teachers -- who co-created the event with Stricklin -- wanted a place where older students could apply their knowledge base. They wanted a place for students to use what they learned and educate younger students. They also wanted highschoolers to glean leadership skills from the service project.
"Maria Bailey, who teaches science at North Hopkins High School, and I both wanted to do a service-learning project with our students," said Kimberly Shaw, who is a reading specialist at North. "We wanted our students to be able to show leadership and show science skills and teach them through teaching others."
Each of the eight stations features both professional and volunteer experts on the topics discussed. Students had twenty minutes to interact with each station -- begining with a lesson on and then an interactive element.
Students who went to the station about trees learned about the different leaf and needle shapes and sizes and had a scavenger hunt for matching a leaf with the tree it came from.
"This year, I enrolled in AP Environmental Science, and the idea of attending NatureFest was pitched to me," said Senior Logan Lynn, who helped teach a lesson on trees. "I thought that looked like a very interesting thing to do, and it's been an interesting experience."
Lynn and nearly 50 students from North volunteered to work this year's NatureFest. Chair of the event for North's Key Club Senior Krey Cunningham said that he happily volunteered to work with the children.
"It's good to be out here, and it looks like the kids are having fun," said Cunningham. "It's good to see smiles on their faces."
Preparations for the event began in the classroom, said Cunningham. "Mrs. Bailey taught us a lot about different forms of science. Like my group here, specifically, we're doing the food chain and the flow of energy, we recently went over that, and being able to talk to the kids about it is interesting.
Bradley Brown -- from the Natural Resources Conservation Service -- taught students about water conservation.
"I think it's very important that we teach students about the importance of water quality," he said. "How we can keep it clean, and why that's important because we all need fresh, clean water."
Park Volunteer Chip Tate taught students about the park's history.
"This is a collaborative effort by Mahr Park Arboretum and the Hopkins County School System, this year, we have great students out here," said Tate.
Stricklin said the volunteers who came to teach have an instrumental impact on the student's future and their understanding of the ecosystem.
"The volunteers at Mahr Park are so excited about being apart of this activity and because they get to see lives influenced and that they get to make a difference," said Stricklin. "One of the things we talk about in the volunteer program is that everything we do matters, it's like the butterfly effect -- don't think that anything is insignificant."
The importance of this event to Sticklin is key to the park's mission -- education.
"I think it's very important to get young people out here, I think that statistics show that green space is diminishing," she said. "And to have a park of this size, as well as all of our city parks here in Madisonville, is an outstanding amount of green space for this small community."
The event's topics of study were: trees, pollinators and native plants, bats, water quality, energy flow, wetlands, insects and Mahr Park history.
Each year a different elementary school has come to NatureFest; last year, Pride Elementary came. Stricklin said that if other schools are interested, they only need to let her know.
