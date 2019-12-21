Legislators eye permanent daylight saving time

A proposal to make daylight saving time permanent will be for the General Assembly's consideration when the legislative session begins Jan. 7.
Bill Request 181 would allow Kentucky to observe daylight saving time year all year. The law was pre-filed in July by Brandon Reed, a Hodgenville Republican. The law, if passed, would only go into effect if Congress passes a law allowing all states to observe daylight savings time year-round.
Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. on the second Sunday in March, when clocks spring forward an hour. It ends at 2 a.m. local time on the first November Sunday, when clocks are reset by one hour.
Other states have passed similar laws, including Florida, Oregon, Washington and Tennessee. In a tweet from March 11, President Donald Trump also supported making daylight saving time permanent.
"After discussing this issue at length with my constituents and seeing our neighbor to the south pass this legislation, I am convinced that it's time for Kentucky to strongly make our voice heard," Reed said in a press release at the time of the pre-filing. "Kentucky should be the next state to lead on this issue and pass this legislation, which will also pressure Congressto act."
When daylight saving time begins in the spring, robbery rates for the entire day fall an average of 7%, with a much larger 27% drop during the evening hour that gained some extra sunlight, according to a paper in The Review of Economics and Statistics.
Numerous state representatives are listed as sponsors on the proposed legislation including 10th District Rep. Dean Schamore, a Democrat whose district covers Breckinridge, Hancock and Hardin counties, and Bart Rowland, a Tompkinsville Republican.
Schamore said it was input from his constituents that led him to support the bill. Schamore, who has held his office since 2015, said he heard support for a measure before he ran for office because of its
dpracticality, such as still having daylight later in the day after work or for sports activities.
"... Really, it was just what my people wanted," he said.
Schamore said he received tremendous positive support for the bill on social media when the bill was pre-filed.
Schamore said he did not think there would be problems with the possibility of Kentucky observing daylight saving time year-round while other states abstain.
"I don't think it would cause issues," he said.
