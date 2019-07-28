A Louisville Metro Police officer was shot early Friday while pursuing two men on foot in the Shawnee neighborhood, Chief Steve Conrad said. The Second Division officer was a routine patrol about 1:25 a.m. Friday when he attempted to stop two men who were walking just north of W. Broadway and 36th Street, Conrad said. The two men fled and the officer chased them on foot. During the pursuit, the officer appeared to have been shot and suffered a graze wound, Conrad said. The officer was taken to University of Louisville Hospital by another officer for treatment of his injuries. Conrad said he believes the officer will survive but declined to release further details on the officer's injuries. LMPD's Quick Response Team and Air Unit established a perimeter in an attempt to locate the two suspects who remain outstanding, Conrad said. "Once we've had an opportunity to notify (the officer's) family, we'll be in a position to release more information about who the officer is and more information about him," Conrad said. LMPD's Professional Standards Unit is handling the investigation.
Louisville police officer shot during overnight foot chase, chief says
- By Billy KobinLouisville Courier Journal
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- The myth of the Dark and Bloody Ground: Kentucky's Native Past
- KWC alumni game bridges past to present
- Architects of downtown master plan to speak Thursday: Can plan include all of city?
- Griffith leads Flight to Dust Bowl Junior Varsity title
- Kentucky CASA Network will host its annual conference in Owensboro
- Yeast readies for 1st KWC football season
- Sportscenter seeing success with concerts again
- Southern 11s fall in state title game
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- 4 airlines face off to win airport contract (2)
- How to decorate with mirrors without turning your home into a fun house (1)
- Owensboro couple in California experienced Friday earthquake (1)
- Man arrested in connection to business burglaries (1)
- GO Junior Series wraps at OCC (1)
- Estes Elementary School opens free classes to public (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.