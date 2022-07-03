FRANKFORT — With little rainfall during the past week, the latest weekly U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday shows the majority of Kentucky is in at least the “abnormally dry” category, with an increasing area now in “moderate drought,” including Hardin, LaRue and all or parts of neighboring counties.
Forty-eight% of the state is abnormally dry, about the same as last week, while 31% of Kentucky is now in moderate drought, compared to 13.5% last week. The reason abnormally dry is the same, is that much of last week’s abnormally dry territory moved into moderate drought, while there was a substantial increase in the area that moved from no drought condition to abnormally dry.
Last week, 46% of Kentucky was listed as no drought. The new report drops the no drought area to 21%, primarily in northern and eastern Kentucky. The moderate drought area includes more than one million Kentuckians.
Curtis Riganti, with the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, says the problem exists in most of the Midwest, of which Kentucky is considered part.
“Rapid drying is occurring in the short-term, leading to widespread introduction of abnormal dryness and short-term moderate drought,” he said in the report. “This week, short-term moderate drought was introduced or expanded across much of central Kentucky, the Illinois-Indiana border, and southeast Missouri. Parts of Kentucky are seeing corn leaves curl as a result of the recent hot and dry weather.”
There could be some relief in sight. The National Weather Service has rain in the forecast for Kentucky during the Independence Day weekend. Riganti said it is expected to continue for much of next week.
He adds, the heat is forecast to continue as well. “A large area of high probabilities for warmer than normal temperatures exists across the central U.S., especially from the Great Plains to the Missouri and Mississippi River valleys. Above-normal temperatures are also favored in parts of the West and Southeast.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.