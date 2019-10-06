Warren dismisses top staffer for inappropriate behavior
WASHINGTON — Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign has dismissed its national organizing director following "multiple complaints" of inappropriate behavior.
Spokeswoman Kristen Orthman says the campaign received complaints about Rich McDaniel over the past two weeks and retained outside counsel to conduct an investigation. McDaniel was fired after the campaign determined that his reported conduct was "inconsistent" with its values.
Word of the dismissal was first reported by Politico.
In a statement to Politico, McDaniel said he "would never intentionally engage in any behavior inconsistent with the campaign or my own values" and he wished his former colleagues well.
McDaniel worked on Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential bid and Doug Jones' successful Senate run in Alabama in 2017.
Ex-officer found not guilty of manslaughter in Georgia shooting
WOODBINE, Ga. — A former Georgia police officer who fatally shot a fleeing, unarmed black man was acquitted Saturday of voluntary manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter.
The jury, however, found Zechariah Presley guilty of violating his oath of office in the 2018 shooting of Tony Green, 33, in coastal Camden County near the Georgia-Florida state line.
Presley was ordered to be jailed pending sentencing Oct. 18. He faces a prison term of one to five years.
Presley sat silently at the defense table. Green's relatives wiped away tears after the verdict was read.
Pastor Mack De'Von Knight, whose church Green attended, denounced the acquittals outside the courthouse, saying the evidence was "open and shut."
Marines disciplined at San Diego boot camp for abuse and racism
More than 20 Marines have been disciplined for misconduct at the service's recruit training center in San Diego since 2017, incidents that included some physical attacks and racist and homophobic slurs, according to Marine Corps officials and documents obtained by The Washington Post.
The incidents in San Diego, which have not been reported previously, include verified allegations of Marines assaulting recruits by kicking, punching and shoving, activity that is explicitly prohibited under the service's regulations, and other more minor incidents. They are detailed in approximately 700 pages of case files released to The Post in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.
In one case, an unidentified drill instructor injured a recruit and set back his own military career by taking a staple gun and snapping two staples into the recruit's torso. An armored plate in the recruit's body armor stopped one of the staples near his stomach, but the other one punctured his vest.
"It left a wound right around where my heart is," the unidentified recruit told an investigator, according to the documents. "I did not say anything because I did not want to anger him more."
