A Lawrenceburg woman allegedly beat her mother’s head against the floor after the mother turned off her cellphone, according to a citation on file in Anderson District Court.
Olivia Osborne, 23, of 1425 Wendy Drive, is charged with fourth-degree assault in the incident, which took place Dec. 20 at the residence.
Osbourne’s mother called 911 and said her daughter had attacked her and was beating her head into the floor after she had turned off her cellphone, according to the report.
When police arrived, the mother was outside of the residence, crying. Osbourne, police said, was inside having what was described as a “panic attack.”
Police said the mother was sitting on the couch when the incident began. They said Osbourne picked up what was described as a heavy box and threw it at her mother, striking her in the head, according to the report.
When the mother got up, Osbourne pushed her to the floor, got on top of her and, while pulling her hair, “started beating her head into the hardwood floor,” according to the report.
Osbourne allegedly told police the incident “was all her fault” and that she was sorry for what happened.
