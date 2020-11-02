More U.S. patients to have easy, free access to doctor’s notes
More U.S. patients will soon have free, electronic access to the notes their doctors write about them under a new federal requirement for transparency.
Many health systems are opening up records Monday, the original deadline. At the last minute, federal health officials last week gave an extension until April because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Patients have long had a right to their medical records, including doctor notes, but obtaining them could mean filling out requests, waiting for a response and paying fees. A 2016 law said delays and barriers must be removed.
If you already use a patient portal such as MyChart to email your doctor or schedule an appointment, you may soon see new options allowing you to view your doctor’s notes and see your test results as soon as they are available. You may get an email explaining where to look, how to share access with a caregiver and how to keep other eyes off your information.
Many people won’t notice a change. About 15% of health care systems already are letting patients read doctor notes online without charge. That means about 53 million patients already have access to their doctor’s notes.
North Carolina rally organizer plans Election Day march
GRAHAM, N.C. — The organizer of a get-out-the-vote rally in North Carolina that ended with police pepper-spraying and arresting participants is planning another march on Election Day.
The Rev. Greg Drumwright said at a news conference Sunday that he’s planning a large demonstration for Election Day and condemned how police responded to Saturday’s event.
“We were beaten, but we’re not going to be broken,” he said.
Police said participants in Saturday’s rally were arrested and pepper-sprayed because they were blocking the roadway without authorization.
Networks line up election law experts for vote coverage
NEW YORK — Television networks are adding experts in election law to their election night coverage teams so they’re prepared to explain legal challenges or irregularities that may come up during the vote.
Veteran attorney Ben Ginsberg, who represented George W. Bush when the 2000 presidential race was decided in the Supreme Court, has joined CNN for this purpose. CBS News hired David Becker, founder of the Center for Election Innovation & Research.
ABC and NBC have made similar arrangements, although some of those experts will have more offscreen roles.
“If the country is going to war, you want an admiral or general to help you figure out what is going on,” said David Bohrman, executive producer of CBS’ coverage.
