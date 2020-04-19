Official: Police kill gunman who hijacked Dallas-area bus
ROWLETT, Texas — A man opened fire on a Dallas-area public bus on Sunday, hijacking it with two people aboard and leading officers on a chase that ended in a shootout in which the man was killed and three officers were wounded, according to police officials.
A man got on the Dallas Area Rapid Transit bus in Richardson, just north of Dallas, at around 11 a.m and opened fire, shattering windows, said Gordon Shattles, a DART spokesman.
The man took the driver hostage and fired at DART officers who tried to stop the vehicle while police from other agencies joined the pursuit eastward along the President George Bush Turnpike, said Garland police officer Pedro Barineau.
Police eventually used a spike strip to stop the vehicle along the freeway in the suburb of Rowlett, according to Barineau.
The man continued firing as he exited the bus after it stopped, and officers returned fire, killing him, said Barineau, who didn’t release the suspect’s name. A DART public transportation officer and a Garland police officer were shot and wounded, but their injuries weren’t considered life-threatening, he said.
Severe storms hit South second Sunday in a row
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — High winds, hail and heavy rain pounded parts of Alabama on Sunday, as forecasters warned residents to brace for possible tornadoes and flooding later in the day across a wide swatch of the southern United States.
Tornado watches covered a swath of east Texas and large parts of Louisiana and Mississippi on Sunday afternoon. More than 24,000 customers were without electricity early Sunday, according to www.poweroutage.us.
It was the second Sunday in a row that the South was hit with severe weather.
Four Alabama counties were under a flash flood warning until 11 a.m. local time because of heavy rain: Bibb, Chilton, Coosa and Shelby, the National Weather Service said. High winds had uprooted trees and left blankets of hail on the ground in some areas, the National Weather Service reported.
Chief: Man ambushed 3 Texas officers in his home, killing 1
SAN MARCOS, Texas — A man who killed one Texas police officer and wounded two others before killing himself was wearing body armor and waiting to ambush them when they arrived at his home in response to a domestic violence call, authorities said Sunday.
The attack Saturday in San Marcos, a college town 45 miles northeast of San Antonio, left 31-year-old Officer Justin Putnam dead and two other officers in critical but stable condition, the city’s interim police chief, Bob Klett, said at a news conference Sunday.
He tentatively identified the shooter as a 45-year-old local man, Alfredo Perez de la Cruz, but he said he and the Texas Rangers were still working to confirm the man’s identity because he apparently went by different names. His criminal record was not immediately available.
He said that the man wore body armor “as part of his preparation for the officers coming in.”
The officers responded to a 911 call about a man in the apartment who had hit is wife and was threatening other family members who were there.
