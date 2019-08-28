Judge blocks Missouri abortion ban
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A new Missouri ban on abortions at or after eight weeks of pregnancy won't take effect Wednesday after a federal judge temporarily blocked it from being implemented.
U.S. District Judge Howard Sachs put a pause on the law as a legal challenge against it plays out in court, which could take months. He added that Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri likely will succeed in their lawsuit alleging that the law is unconstitutional.
Similar laws have been struck down in North Dakota and Iowa.
Missouri already has some of the nation's most restrictive abortion regulations. A clinic in St. Louis is the only one in the state that performs abortions.
Heart disease progress is slowing or stalling, study says
Progress in reducing the number of deaths related to cardiovascular disease has been waning in recent years, heightening concerns that the obesity epidemic in the United States is undoing improvements in heart health.
A research letter published Tuesday in Journal of the American Medical Association confirms that although the death rates from heart disease, diabetes, stroke and related disorders have been decreasing for decades, the rates have recently slowed or stalled.
Researchers analyzed death records from 1999 to 2017 from the CDC and found a measurable shift in the past decade. The decline in mortality rates from heart disease has slowed, the decline in mortality rates from stroke and diabetes has plateaued, and there has been an increase in mortality from hypertension-related problems, such as kidney disease.
Facebook is launching local alerts to keep you safe during emergencies
Severe weather, traffic incidents and crime disrupt routines and threaten lives. Facebook announced Tuesday that is arming state, city and local government emergency managers with the ability to issue local alerts that will rise to the top of news feeds during dangerous situations.
Potential uses include storm warnings and advisories for extreme temperatures, evacuations, road closures, active shooter situations, bomb threats, missing person reports, water main breaks and more. The aim is to keep its users "safe and in-the-know."
Anthea Watson Strong, a product manager at Facebook, said such local information is users' "number one most unmet need" on their social media platform and that she is "excited to give a tool to emergency management partners to serve (constituents) more effectively."
Facebook has tested these local alerts with 350 partners but will launch this service nationally over the next few months. Jimmy O'Keefe, product marketing manager, said agencies have most frequently alerted about hazardous weather and that they showed off their value during Hurricane Barry which struck Louisiana in July as well as Hurricane Florence and the California wildfires in 2018.
