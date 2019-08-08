Warren offers plan to overhaul federal farm subsidies system
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren proposed a complete overhaul of the government-subsidies system for U.S farmers, replacing it with what she called a supply management system.
The plan announced Wednesday comes as the 2020 Democratic field descends on Iowa for the annual state fair in the first presidential-contest state.
Warren proposed replacing the current $10 billion government subsidies system with a new approach, under which the government would offer to buy products in the form of a loan until farmers are able to secure better prices from private purchasers. The government would store the products in reserves and would release the supply in and out of the market to stabilize consumer prices and farmers' incomes.
To address overproduction, farmers would have the option of bidding land into conservation programs and out of production. The USDA would issue payouts based on the environmental benefit the land could provide.
In her plan, Warren pledged to level the playing field for U.S. farmers by reviewing and reversing anti-competitive agriculture mergers while holding corporations accountable for environmental abuses. Warren said she'll increase annual payments to farmers who practice sustainable farming from around $1 billion to $15 billion. Another $400 billion from her proposed $2 trillion "Green Manufacturing" plan would go toward reducing the carbon output of the agricultural sector.
FedEx to end ground delivery business with Amazon
NEW YORK — FedEx says it will no longer make ground deliveries for Amazon as the online shopping giant builds its own fleet and becomes more of a threat to delivery companies.
The announcement Wednesday comes two months after FedEx terminated its air delivery contract with Amazon. FedEx said dumping Amazon is part of its plan to go after more e-commerce deliveries from other companies.
Traditional retailers like Walmart and Target want to sell more of their goods online, which in turn allows FedEx to distance itself from Amazon.com without suffering the same competitive damage it might once have.
Immigration raids lead to 680 arrests
MORTON, Miss. — U.S. immigration officials raided numerous Mississippi food processing plants Wednesday, arresting 680 mostly Latino workers in what marked the largest workplace sting in at least a decade.
The raids, planned months ago, happened just hours before President Donald Trump was scheduled to visit El Paso, Texas, the majority-Latino city where a man linked to an online screed about a “Hispanic invasion” was charged in a shooting that left 22 people dead in the border city.
Workers filled three buses — two for men and one for women — at a Koch Foods Inc. plant in tiny Morton, 40 miles east of Jackson. They were taken to a military hangar to be processed for immigration violations. About 70 family, friends and residents waved goodbye and shouted, “Let them go! Let them go!” Later, two more buses arrived.
