Officials seize marijuana mixed with jalapeño peppers
SAN DIEGO — Officials say they seized $2.3 million worth of marijuana mixed in with a shipment of jalapeño peppers at a Southern California port.
A Customs and Border Protection K-9 unit alerted officers to a shipment of peppers Thursday at the Otay Mesa cargo facility in San Diego.
A CBP news release says officers discovered more than 7,500 pounds of marijuana in the peppers' pallets.
Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan congratulated the officers on Twitter and noted it was the second large seizure of marijuana there within days.
Authorities seized more than 10,600 lbs of marijuana in a shipment of plastic auto parts at the port Tuesday.
Alaska man discovers message in bottle from Russian Navy
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A man discovered a 50-year-old letter in a bottle from the Russian Navy on the shores of western Alaska.
Tyler Ivanoff found the handwritten Russian letter early this month while gathering firewood near Shishmaref about 600 miles (966 kilometers) northwest of Anchorage, television station KTUU reported.
"I was just looking for firewood when I found the bottle," Tyler Ivanoff said. "When I found the bottle, I had to use a screwdriver to get the message out."
Ivanoff shared his discovery on Facebook where Russian speakers translated the message to be a greeting from a Cold War Russian sailor dated June 20, 1969. The message included an address and a request for a response from the person who finds it.
Reporters from the state-owned Russian media network, Russia-1, tracked down the original writer, Capt. Anatolii Prokofievich Botsanenko, KTUU reported.
He was skeptical he wrote the note until he saw his signature on the bottom.
"There — exactly!" he exclaimed.
The message was sent while the then 36-year-old was aboard the Sulak, Botsanenko said. Botsanenko shed tears when the Russian television reporter told him the Sulak was sold for scrap in the 1990s.
Botsanenko also showed the reporter some souvenirs from his time on the ship, including the autograph of the wife of a famous Russian spy and Japanese liquor bottles, the latter kept over his wife's protests.
Ivanoff's discovery of the bottle was first reported by Nome radio station KNOM.
Indiana lawmaker under fire for posting noose picture
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana lawmaker who posted nooses under a Facebook story about a black man pleading guilty to rape is drawing criticism for using racist imagery.
Republican state Rep. Jim Lucas, from Seymour, posted a picture of a gallows with two nooses under a WISH-TV story about Marquise Dozier's case.
Lucas says he wanted to punish the man and believes in capital punishment. Dozier faces up to 72 years in prison.
Lucas says he's previously posted the image under stories involving white offenders. Lucas says he isn't racist and doesn't believe the photo is.
The chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus blasted the photo.
Democratic state Rep. Robin Shackleford tells The Indianapolis Star noose imagery is well-known to be connected to the lynchings of African Americans and the "normalization of racism" must end.
