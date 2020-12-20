Owner to rebuild after sports dome collapses under snowfall
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — The owner of a sports complex in the upstate New York city of Binghamton says he plans to rebuild after its air-supported dome collapsed under this week’s record-breaking snowfall.
No one was injured when one of the state’s largest indoor sports complexes collapsed Thursday under 40 inches of snow that blanketed Broome County.
Owner Bahij Kashou told the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin he was meeting with his insurance company representatives to determine the fate of the 125,000-square-foot complex.
The Kashou family plans to rebuild but needs $120,000 before insurance kicks in, Renee Kashou, the complex’s director of marketing and sales, told Spectrum News.
An online fundraiser has generated more than $11,000 in donations to help rebuild as of Saturday.
Former Mississippi Gov. Winter dies
JACKSON, Miss. — Former Mississippi Gov. William Winter, a Democrat who pushed to strengthen public education in one of the poorest states in the U.S. and to improve race relations across the nation, has died. He was 97.
Winter, who was governor from 1980 to 1984, died Friday night at home in Jackson, family spokesman Dick Molpus said Saturday. Molpus is a former Mississippi secretary of state who had worked on Winter’s gubernatorial staff.
As governor, Winter was best known for pushing Mississippi lawmakers to enact the Education Reform Act of 1982, which set rules for compulsory school attendance, established free public kindergartens and set quality standards for schools and teachers in a state that had long struggled with the intertwined problems of poverty, racial strife and poor academic performance.
Winter served in the 1990s as co-chairman of a national commission on racial reconciliation created by President Bill Clinton, whose time as governor of Arkansas overlapped with Winter’s time as governor of Mississippi.
Judge gives Milwaukee’s ousted police chief job back
MILWAUKEE — A judge has given Milwaukee’s ousted police chief his job back, just a day after the board that demoted him selected a new acting chief.
Judge Christopher Foley on Friday reversed the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission’s August decision to demote Alfonso Morales, the Journal Sentinel reported. Commissioners had criticized how Morales handled multiple incidents involving Black people, including the arrest of Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown. They were also critical of his decision to use tear gas and pepper spray against protesters who demonstrated after George Floyd’s May 25 death in Minneapolis.
After his demotion, Morales retired, sued and requested a judicial review.
