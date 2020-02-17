Police: 1 dead and 4 wounded in Connecticut club shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. — Gunfire erupted at a Connecticut nightclub early Sunday morning, killing a man and wounding four other people, police said.
A 28-year-old man died in the shooting at the Majestic Lounge in Hartford’s South End, police Lt. Paul Cicero said. Two other males and two females were wounded, with two of them in surgery Sunday morning and two in stable condition, he said. None of their names were released.
Police officers had been stationed outside the club because of previous problems there and reported the shooting at about 1:30 a.m. Officers rushed in, but were confronted with a large number of people running toward the exits, Cicero said.
“Everybody started pushing their way out to get away from the gunfire,” he said. “It was kind of pandemonium.”
Officers, however, were able to provide immediate medical care to the victims, he said.
Florida AG grants reparations for wrongfully convicted man
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Attorney General’s office announced Saturday that it was wrong to deny reparations to a Jacksonville man who was wrongfully convicted of murder.
According to the Times-Union, the AG’s Department of Legal Affairs sent a letter granting a petition to compensate Nathan Myers, who spent 43 years in prison for a murder that Jacksonville prosecutors said he didn’t commit. The paper reports the state should now pay Myers $2 million, the maximum allowed under the state’s Victims of Wrongful Incarceration Act, for his more than four decades behind bars.
A judge in 2019 granted Myers’ petition for reparations for his prison time, but last month, the Office of Attorney General vetoed that court order.
Myers was a teenager when he was arrested in 1976 and is now 62. He said he wanted to care for his wife, who married him while he was still in prison.
Study finds courtroom psychology tests may be unreliable
WASHINGTON — Courts are not properly screening out unreliable psychological and IQ tests, allowing junk science to be used as evidence, researchers have concluded. Such tests can sway judges or juries and influence whether someone gets custody of a child or is eligible for bail or capital punishment.
The scientists looked at hundreds of different psychological tests used in recent court cases and found that a third of those exams weren’t reviewed in the field’s most prominent manuals. Of those that were reviewed, just 40% were graded favorably. Nearly a quarter were deemed unreliable.
Legal challenges to the validity of psychological tests occurred in less than 3% of cases, the researchers found.
“This paper is highly significant, in part because many people’s fates are determined by these tests,” said Dan Simon, an expert on law and psychology at the University of Southern California Law School, who was not involved in the research.
