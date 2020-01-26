Pompeo lashes out at journalist; NPR defends its reporter
WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lashed out in anger Saturday at an NPR reporter who accused him of shouting expletives at her after she asked him in an interview about Ukraine. In a direct and personal attack, America’s chief diplomat said the journalist had “lied” to him and he called her conduct “shameful.”
NPR said it stood by Mary Louise Kelly’s reporting.
Pompeo claimed in a statement that the incident was “another example of how unhinged the media has become in its quest to hurt” President Donald Trump and his administration. Pompeo, a former CIA director and Republican congressman from Kansas who is one of Trump’s closest allies in the Cabinet, asserted, “It is no wonder that the American people distrust many in the media when they so consistently demonstrate their agenda and their absence of integrity.”
It is extraordinary for a secretary of state to make such a personal attack on a journalist, but he is following the lead of Trump, who has repeatedly derided what he calls “fake news” and ridiculed individual reporters. In one of the more memorable instances, Trump mocked a New York Times reporter with a physical disability.
Stark, congressman who reshaped health care, dies at 88
SAN FRANCISCO — Former California Rep. Fortney “Pete” Stark Jr., an influential Democrat whose legislative work helped reshape America’s health care system, has died. He was 88.
Stark’s family said he died Friday at his home in Maryland. They did not disclose a cause of death.
During his 40-year career in Congress representing the East Bay, Stark helped craft the Affordable Care Act, the signature policy change of the Obama administration. He also created the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, the 1986 law best known as COBRA, which allows workers to stay on their employer’s health insurance plan after they leave a job as long as they pay the full premium.
He also pushed for a law that requires hospitals that participate in Medicare or Medicaid to treat anyone seeking emergency treatment, regardless of their insurance status.
Seller auctioning JFK docs from ex-California governor
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Former California Gov. Jerry Brown wants to know who is trying to sell his father’s memorabilia related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
Private letters and other items that had belonged to Edmund G. “Pat” Brown when he was governor are being offered by the auction house Sotheby’s, which estimates the value at $20,000 to $30,000. Sotheby’s says the seller wants to remain anonymous.
The elder Brown, who died in 1996, was California’s top elected official from 1959 to 1967 and eight years later his son started the first of his record four terms as governor. Jerry Brown was not consulted or informed of the sale and believes the items should instead reside at the University of California, Berkeley.
