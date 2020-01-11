Spiritual guru Williamson ends 2020 White House bid
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, the spiritual guru and bestselling author, ended her campaign on Friday, weeks before voting begins, saying she did not want to make it tougher for a progressive to win.
She also said she did not believe she would be able to gain enough support in the upcoming contests to make a difference in the race to challenge President Donald Trump.
In a post on her website, Williamson said "we will not be able to garner enough votes in the election to elevate our conversation any more than it is now." Williamson has barely registered in the polls and struggled in fundraising since launching her bid for president last January.
Collins apologizes, says he doesn't believe Dems are 'in love with' terrorists
A top House Republican apologized Friday for inflammatory comments he made earlier in the week accusing Democrats of "being in love with terrorists," and said that is not what he believes.
Rep. Douglas Collins of Georgia, the ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, faced widespread criticism for his remarks, including from Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., an Iraq War veteran who said she lost parts of her body "fighting terrorists."
"Let me be clear: I do not believe Democrats are in love with terrorists, and I apologize for what I said earlier this week," Collins began in the first of five tweets.
Collins leveled the accusation at his colleagues Wednesday on Fox News as the House debated a War Powers Resolution requiring congressional authority for President Donald Trump to launch military actions against Iran.
Medicaid expansion may have saved thousands from drug overdose deaths
Expanding Medicaid rolls under the Affordable Care Act may have saved as many as 8,132 people from fatal opioid overdoses, virtually all involving heroin and fentantyl, a study released Friday suggests.
The research is the latest evidence that allowing more people to enroll in Medicaid has saved lives and improved health.
The researchers concluded that additional access to drug-abuse treatment was linked to a 6% lower overdose rate for states that allowed more people to enroll in Medicaid than in states that did not. That translated into 1,678 to 8,132 fewer deaths in those states from 2015 to 2017, they wrote in an examination of data from 49 states and the District of Columbia.
The research, published in JAMA Network Open, was not designed to prove cause and effect. Rather, it found an association between the decline in overdose deaths in the 32 states and the District of Columbia that had expanded Medicaid at the time of the study.
Other reviews of Medicaid expansion have shown that low-income people with asthma and diabetes were less likely to be admitted to hospitals; thatsmokers received help quitting tobacco; and that some states sharply increased spending on services for people with substance use disorders.
Critics of President Donald Trump's efforts to undermine the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, have frequently said that doing so conflicts with his work to stem the nation's opioid crisis, which has taken more than 400,000 lives over the past two decades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.