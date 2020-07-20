House leaders ‘alarmed’ federal officers policing protests
PORTLAND, Ore. — Top leaders in the U.S. House said Sunday they were “alarmed” by the Trump administration’s tactics against protesters in Portland, Oregon, and other cities, including Washington, D.C., and called on federal inspectors general investigate.
“This is a matter of utmost urgency,” wrote House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-New York, Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie G. Thompson, D-Mississippi, and Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney, D-New York, in a letter to the inspectors general of Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security.
The Democratic lawmakers are seeking an investigation “into the use of federal law enforcement agencies by the Attorney General and the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security to suppress First Amendment protected activities in Washington, D.C., Portland, and other communities across the United States.”
13 shot and wounded at outdoor gathering in Peoria, Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. — Police said that 13 people were shot and wounded early Sunday after a fight broke out along the riverfront in the central Illinois city of Peoria.
None of the wounds are considered life-threatening, police spokeswoman Amy Dotson told the Peoria Journal Star.
Officers responding to a report about people being shot found a gathering of about 200 people in the area. Two people had serious wounds and were taken to a hospital. Eleven others with gunshot wounds arrived separately at local hospitals. Six of those shot are men and seven are women, authorities said.
Investigators don’t know what caused the fight and they don’t have any suspects, said Dotson, who noted that the investigation is ongoing.
Black kids die more often after surgery, new research shows
Black children were more likely than whites to die after common surgeries, a U.S. study found, echoing evidence seen in adults.
The researchers examined national data on nearly 173,000 operations from 2012 through 2017. Appendix removal and orthopedic operations were among the most common surgeries. And while there were few deaths, the disparities were striking: 23 black youngsters died within 30 days of surgery compared with 13 whites.
The study was published Monday in Pediatrics.
Children were younger than 17 and were considered relatively healthy before their surgeries. While Black children had slightly more heart and digestive problems, pre-existing conditions were uncommon.
Those differences don’t fully explain the results, said lead author, Dr. Olubukola Nafiu of Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
Differences in hospital quality and doctor bias have been suggested as contributors to racial health inequities in other research, but Nafiu said those factors are beyond the study’s scope and that reasons for the disparities found are uncertain.
A editorial in Pediatrics says the research sheds new light on a concerning problem and should prompt doctors and hospitals to confront their own biases.
It cites a previous study showing that doctors “with greater implicit bias” were more likely to prescribe narcotic medications for post-surgery pain for white children than for Blacks. And other research has found that doctors often underestimate pain in Black patients.
