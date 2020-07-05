Officer shot and killed, suspect found dead in Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — An officer who was responding to a call in a store parking lot was shot and killed early Saturday morning by an intoxicated man holding a beer, police said.
Toledo Officer Anthony Dia was shot in the chest just after midnight in the parking lot of a Home Depot, and later pronounced dead at a hospital, Police Chief George Kral said at a news conference.
Witnesses told police the man shot the officer with a handgun and then went into a wooded area. At some point, officers heard a single gunshot coming from the woods, Kral said. The gunman, only described as a 57-year-old white male, was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound to the head around 3:15 a.m.
Kral said Dia was dispatched to check to “make sure that this man was OK.” Dia, 26, leaves behind a wife and 2-year-old child, the chief said.
Feds: Friend supplied bottles to NYPD fire bomb suspect
NEW YORK — Federal authorities arrested a man Saturday they say supplied glass bottles to a woman charged with hurling a Molotov cocktail at an occupied New York City police vehicle during unrest after George Floyd’s death.
In court papers, prosecutors said Tim Amerman admitted to law enforcement agents that he invited Samantha Shader to take bottles from his recycling bin as she headed to the protests on May 29, but didn’t think she’d be using them to create an incendiary device.
Amerman, 29, of Saugerties, New York, said he also gave Shader masks, rope, plastic baggies, marijuana and $10 in gas money, and that she took a hammer from his tool bucket, according to prosecutors.
Amerman is charged with civil disorder and civil disorder conspiracy. He was ordered jailed following an initial court appearance Saturday in Albany and is due back in court Monday for a hearing to move the case to Brooklyn. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.
Kansas newspaper’s post equates mask mandate with Holocaust
TOPEKA, Kan. — A weekly Kansas newspaper whose publisher is a county Republican Party chairman posted a cartoon on its Facebook page likening the Democratic governor’s order requiring people to wear masks in public to the roundup and murder of millions of Jews during the Holocaust.
The cartoon on the Anderson County Review’s Facebook page depicts Gov. Laura Kelly wearing a mask with a Jewish Star of David on it, next to a drawing of people being loaded onto train cars. Its caption is, “Lockdown Laura says: Put on your mask ... and step onto the cattle car.”
The newspaper posted the cartoon on Friday, the day that Kelly’s mask order aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus took effect. It’s drawn several hundred comments, many of them strongly critical.
Dane Hicks, the paper’s owner and publisher, said in an email to The Associated Press that he plans to publish the cartoon in the newspaper’s next edition Tuesday.
