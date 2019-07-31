Florida, Virginia among sites for child migrant facilities
ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Trump administration is scouting sites in central Florida, Virginia and Los Angeles for future facilities to hold unaccompanied minors who have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services sent letters to Florida lawmakers Monday saying it is looking for vacant properties in those locations to build permanent licensed facilities for children under age 18 who have entered the United State illegally without a parent or guardian.
The permanent sites will minimize the need for unlicensed temporary detention centers, according to the letter.
"The search for an addition of permanent licensed facilities is being pursued to reduce the potential need for temporary influx shelters in the future," the letter said.
The nation's largest child migrant facility is in Homestead, Florida, where immigrant advocates have described "prisonlike" conditions.
Police investigate after man says he found baby in freezer
ST. LOUIS -- Authorities are investigating after a man said he found the body of an infant in a freezer while cleaning out his mother's St. Louis apartment after she died.
Adam Smith told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he made the discovery when he opened a box Sunday that he says his mom had kept in her freezer for decades, bringing it along with her throughout various moves. He says he was going through his mom's belongings after she died July 21 at the age of 68 from lung cancer.
Police said in a news release Monday only that the infant was found inside a residence and that the death is being investigated as "suspicious" pending an autopsy. Police declined further comment.
Smith says he has provided police a DNA sample.
2 moms active in Chicago anti-violence movement gunned down
CHICAGO -- Two women who worked with other moms to try to stop gun violence in Chicago were shot to death.
Chantell Grant and Andrea Stoudemire were part of Mothers Against Senseless Killings. Police say they were shot late Friday while on a corner in the South Side neighborhood of Englewood where members of the group often stood watch.
The 26-year-old Grant was mother to three young children. The 35-year-old Stoudemire was a mother of two.
Police say they found both women down on the sidewalk after a blue SUV drove up and opened fire. A 58-year-old man suffered a graze wound.
Mothers Against Senseless Killings founder Tamar Manasseh called the women's death's "terrifying" and "heartbreaking."
