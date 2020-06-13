Bolton alleges Trump committed ‘Ukraine-like transgressions’ in new book
WASHINGTON — Former national security adviser John Bolton’s forthcoming book will include descriptions of President Donald Trump’s “inconsistent, scattershot decision-making” driven by “reelection calculations” rather than national security, according to a news release from the book’s publisher.
‘’I am hard-pressed to identify any significant Trump decision during my tenure that wasn’t driven by reelection calculations,’’ Bolton writes, according the description Simon & Schuster distributed Friday morning.
“What Bolton saw astonished him: a president for whom getting reelected was the only thing that mattered, even if it meant endangering or weakening the nation,” the news release said.
The longtime conservative foreign policy hand also argues in the book that House Democrats “committed impeachment malpractice” by focusing their inquiry on Ukraine, according to the publisher.
“Trump’s Ukraine-like transgressions existed across the full range of his foreign policy — and Bolton documents exactly what those were, and attempts by him and others in the Administration to raise alarms about them,” the Simon & Schuster news release states.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Police union head resigns over post on accused officers
VIERA, Fla. — The president of a Fraternal Order of Police chapter along Florida’s Space Coast has resigned after being told he would be fired following an internal investigation over a social media post that encouraged officers linked to departments accused of using excessive force during recent protests to apply for jobs in Florida.
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Friday that Lt. Bert Gamin was no longer with the agency.
The message posted last weekend on the Brevard FOP Facebook page said, “Hey Buffalo 57 ... and Atlanta 6 ... we are hiring in Florida. Lower taxes, no spineless leadership or dumb mayors rambling on at press conferences ... Plus ... we got your back!” It ended with the hashtags “lawandorderflorida” and “movetowhereyouare.”
In Atlanta, four officers were fired after video showed them using stun guns on two college students pulled from a car that was in traffic during a large protest.
The four fired officers and two others face criminal charges stemming from the incident.
In Buffalo, New York, dozens of police officers stepped down from the department’s crowd control unit last week, objecting to the suspensions of two fellow officers in the shoving of a 75-year-old protester who fell and injured his head.
U.S. stocks bounce higher, but still end the week with a loss
Wall Street managed to end a bumpy day broadly higher Friday but still finished with its worst week in nearly three months.
The S&P 500 rose 1.3% a day after dropping nearly 6% in its biggest rout since mid-March. It lost 4.8% for the week, snapping a three-week winning streak for the benchmark index. Small-company stocks and bond yields rose, meaning investors were a bit more willing to take on risk again a day after the sell-off.
The volatility this week interrupted what had been a dramatic rally for the market.
After surging Monday, stocks sold off for three straight days as a rise in COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and a discouraging economic outlook from the Federal Reserve dashed investors’ optimism that the economy will recover relatively quickly as states lift stay-at-home orders and businesses reopen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.