Florida: 2 dead in the state who tested positive for virus
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Two people who tested positive for the new coronavirus have died in Florida, marking the first deaths on the East Coast attributed to the outbreak in the U.S., health officials said Friday.
Helen Aguirre Ferre, a spokeswoman for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, confirmed the deaths on Twitter, writing the individuals were in their 70s and had traveled overseas. She did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Saturday.
The announcement raises the U.S. death toll from the novel coronavirus strain to 16, including 13 in the state of Washington and one in California.
One of the Florida deaths was that of a man with underlying health issues in Santa Rosa County in Florida’s Panhandle, according to the statement. DeSantis said Saturday that the man had traveled internationally, potentially to Egypt or Israel.
The health department added that the second death was that of an elderly person in Lee County, in the Fort Myers area.
Authorities await autopsy in Tennessee missing girl case
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities are awaiting autopsy results after remains of a missing 15-month-old girl were believed to be found in Tennessee.
At a press conference Friday night, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said they believed they found the remains of Evelyn Mae Boswell earlier that evening.
The discovery appears to end a 17-day search across three states for the missing toddler. An Amber Alert was issued more than two weeks ago, but authorities have said she hadn’t been seen since at least December.
The remains are being sent for autopsy and positive identification, Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said. Authorities acting on a tip found the remains on a property in Blountville that is owned by a relative of Evelyn’s mother, the sheriff said.
The TBI and the sheriff’s office did not provide updates on the investigation when contacted by email Saturday.
Hundreds attend service for NASA pioneer Johnson
HAMPTON, Va. — Three black astronauts joined hundreds of other mourners Saturday at a memorial service for pioneering African American mathematician and NASA researcher Katherine Johnson.
Johnson, who calculated rocket trajectories and Earth orbits for NASA’s early space missions and was later portrayed in the 2016 film “Hidden Figures,” about pioneering black female aerospace workers, died Feb. 24 at the age of 101.
More than 700 people turned out for Saturday’s memorial service at the Hampton University Convocation Center.
“I think about the journey that she’s going on now,” astronaut Leland Melvin said. “We can’t calculate the speed that she’s traveling to get to heaven.”
Melvin was joined by fellow astronauts Yvonne Cagle and Mae Jemison, the first black woman in space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.