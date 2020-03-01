Coulombe, founder of popular Trader Joe’s markets, dies
LOS ANGELES — Joe Coulombe, who created Trader Joe’s with a vision that college-educated but poorly paid young people would flock to a store that stocked healthy foods at bargain prices, died late Friday. He was 89.
Coulombe, who opened his first Trader Joe’s in Pasadena, California, in 1967, died following a long illness, his son, Joe Coulombe, told The Associated Press.
The chain that still bears his name, as well as the quirky South Seas nautical appearance Coulombe created, now has more than 500 outlets in over 40 states. It still draws a niche audience looking for cheap prices on healthy gourmet foods that often can’t be found in traditional supermarkets.
Shelves are filled with products such as organic dried mango, ocean-caught shrimp, honey-oat cereal and organic cold-pressed juice.
“He wanted to make sure whatever was sold in our store was of good value,” said Coulombe’s son. “He always did lots of taste tests. My sisters and I remember him bringing home all kinds of things for us to try. At his offices he had practically daily tastings of new products. Always the aim was to provide good food and good value to people.”
44 African American graves found under Florida parking lot
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A private archaeology firm says it has discovered what appear to be about 44 graves from a long-forgotten African American cemetery under a Florida parking lot.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that the firm, Cardno, used ground-penetrating radar to find the suspected graves. The firm was hired by the city of Clearwater and the Pinellas County School Board to conduct the search.
The school district owns the parking lot. Cardno also reported additional graves may exist under a nearby school district building.
The discovery is the third since August in which archaeologists have discovered lost African American graves in the Tampa Bay region. In the latest find, officials say the original cemetery was moved in 1954 but that some graves were left behind.
Students end sit-in outside University of Oklahoma offices
NORMAN, Okla. — Dozens of students at the University of Oklahoma have ended a sit-in outside the university’s administrative offices following two instances in which professors used racial slurs in their classrooms.
The three-day sit-in organized by the Black Emergency Response Team, known as BERT, ended Friday with the student group saying that progress had been made.
OU Dean of Students David Surratt said in a statement Friday that the students “raised legitimate concerns” and their demands “were actually solutions” the university has included in a strategic plan to be presented to OU regents. One idea was the creation of a student advisory committee.
BERT co-director Miles Francisco told The Oklahoman that the student advisory committee will provide “insights and advice to the office of the senior president and provost.”
