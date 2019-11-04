Former President Carter is back teaching Sunday school
PLAINS, Ga. — Former President Jimmy Carter taught a Bible lesson on life after death Sunday less than two weeks after breaking his pelvis in a fall.
Using a walker, the 95-year-old Democrat slowly entered the crowded sanctuary at Maranatha Baptist Church in the southwest Georgia town of Plains.
"Morning, everybody," he said cheerfully.
With help, Carter sat on a motorized lift chair at the front of the room to teach a 45-minute lesson based on the Old Testament book of Job.
Referring to a cancer diagnosis that resulted in the removal of part of his liver in 2015, Carter said he was is "at ease" with the idea of dying and believes in life after death.
More than 400 people were on hand in the main hall and smaller, overflow rooms where the lesson was shown on television.
Carter was briefly hospitalized and has since been recovering at home since fracturing his pelvis on Oct. 21. He also fell shortly before that and needed stitches above his left eye.
Tarantina of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' dies at 60
NEW YORK — Brian Tarantina, a character actor who was most recently known for his role in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," has died in his Manhattan home. He was 60.
The New York Police Department said officers responded to the apartment on West 51st Street shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday.
They found Tarantina on his couch, fully clothed but unconscious and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of death was being determined by the medical examiner.
His manager Laurie Smith said he had recently had a severe illness.
White nationalists seen filming at lynching victim memorial
People carrying a white nationalist flag were caught on security cameras trying to film in front of a new memorial to lynching victim Emmett Till.
Patrick Weems, executive director of the Emmett Till Memorial Commission, told The Associated Press that the incident was captured Saturday by new security cameras at the memorial site in Mississippi. Security video from the commission shows the people, including a person carrying the flag of a neo-Confederate group flag, filming at the site. They are seeing running away after a security alarm sounds.
In the video, a man can be heard saying they are at the memorial "that represents the civil rights movement for blacks." "What we want to know is, where are all the white people?" he continued before the clip ends. The group was carrying a white flag with a large cross, a symbol associated with the League of the South.
The Southern Poverty Law Center has described the League of the South as a neo-Confederate hate group.
"They basically showed a group of people coming out and filming what looked to be some kind of propaganda video at the historic marker," Weems said.
