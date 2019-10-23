Trudeau wins reelection but faces a divided nation
TORONTO -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau begins his second term facing an increasingly divided Parliament and country, with his rock-star appeal from four years ago diminished by scandal and unmet expectations.
Trudeau was reelected in a stronger-than-expected showing in Monday's national elections. But while his Liberal Party took the most seats in Parliament, it lost its majority and will have to rely on an opposition party to get anything passed.
The prime minister struck a conciliatory note in an early morning address that forced the TV networks to break away from covering his Conservative rival, Andrew Scheer, who had just begun speaking to his own supporters.
"To those who did not vote for us, know that we will work every single day for you, we will govern for everyone," Trudeau said.
With results still trickling in, the Liberals had 157 seats -- 13 short of the 170 needed for a majority in the 338-seat House of Commons -- while the Conservatives had 121.
U.S. to ask NATO to pay more to protect Saudi Arabia
PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, Saudi Arabia -- Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Tuesday that he will urge allies later this week to contribute more to the defense of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region to counter threats from Iran.
The plan is part of a broader U.S. campaign to get NATO allies to take on more responsibility for security in the Gulf, including pleas for nations to send ships, aircraft and air defense systems to the region.
The U.S. has already agreed to send three Patriot missile batteries, dozens of fighter jets and other aircraft to Saudi Arabia. And as Esper got a look at one of the Patriot batteries Tuesday at Prince Sultan Air Base, he said Saudi Arabia will "help underwrite" some U.S. costs for the additional aid, which includes about 3,000 American troops.
Carter hospitalized after another fall
ATLANTA -- Former President Jimmy Carter had another fall at his home in Plains, Georgia, fracturing his pelvis and going to the hospital for treatment and observation, a spokeswoman said Tuesday.
Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo described the fracture as minor. Her statement said that the 95-year-old was in good spirits at the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center after falling on Monday evening, and that he was looking forward to recovering at home.
This is the third time Carter has fallen in recent months. He first fell in the spring and required hip replacement surgery. Carter fell again Oct. 6 and despite receiving 14 stitches, traveled the same day to Nashville to rally volunteers and, later, to help build a Habitat for Humanity home.
Carter is the oldest living former president in U.S. history. He and 92-year-old Rosalynn recently became the longest married first couple, surpassing George and Barbara Bush, with more than 73 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.