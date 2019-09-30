Police raised concerns about gunman 8 years before shooting
AMARILLO, Texas -- Police reports describe concerns eight years ago that the gunman who killed seven and wounded 25 last month in West Texas might have been planning an attack.
Officers in Amarillo, Texas, went to the home of Seth Ator's mother in February 2011 after she told them he had refused to take his mental-health medication and had threatened to end his own life in a shootout with police, CNN reported.
They found a machete hidden in her son's bed and an underground shelter he had dug in the backyard. In a recording the mother shared with police, her son declared, "911 will bow down before me."
Police interpreted what they found as preparations for an attack and were so troubled that they recorded floor plans of the property and shared the information with the city's SWAT team, according to incident reports.
The police incident reports raise new questions about whether more could have been done to prevent Ator's shooting spree in the cities of Midland and Odessa, Texas. It's unclear how Ator, who once failed a background check for an attempted firearm purchase, acquired the AR-15-style rifle he used in the attack.
Terrorism charge against SUV driver in suburban Chicago mall
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. -- A man accused of driving an SUV through a suburban Chicago shopping mall was charged Sunday with a state terrorism and ordered held without bond.
Police in Schaumburg said the Cook County state's attorney had authorized the charge against Javier Garcia, 22, of Palatine, Illinois. Garcia also was charged with felony criminal damage to property.
Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Annalee McGlone said during the bond hearing that on Sept. 20, Garcia drove his SUV through a Sears entrance into the common area of Woodfield Mall, weaving in and out of kiosks as shoppers ran for cover. No one was struck by the vehicle.
New York City police officer shot and killed in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- A New York City police officer was shot and killed in a struggle early Sunday in the Bronx.
The NYPD identified the slain officer as 33-year-old Brian Mulkeen. Mulkeen was patrolling the streets around the Edenwald Houses just after midnight as part of the Bronx Borough Anti-Crime Unit, which was in the area because of gang activity, Chief of Department Terence Monahan said at a press conference at Jacobi Medical Center.
Mulkeen and his partner tried to apprehend a man who had fled questioning, and a struggle on the ground ensued, Monahan said. He said Mulkeen can be heard yelling "he's reaching for it, he's reaching for it" on body camera video. Mulkeen was subsequently struck by three bullets.
Five officers fired at the 27-year-old man, who was struck and pronounced dead at the scene. A .32-caliber revolver that police say belonged to the man was recovered. He hasn't been identified, but Monahan said the man was on probation until 2022 for a narcotics-related arrest last year and had several prior arrests, including a burglary conviction in Rockland County.
Officers believed Ator was volatile and might hurt somebody someday. Amarillo police spokesman Cpl. Jeb Hilton says that a documents request Sunday from The Associated Press about the February 2011 case has been forwarded to the agency's Open Records Department.
Officers killed Ator outside a busy Odessa movie theater after the shooting rampage that lasted more than an hour.
Under Illinois law, the Class X felony of terrorism can apply if the suspect is believed to have caused more than $100,000 in damage to any building containing five or more businesses, according to a statement issued by Schaumburg Police Sgt. Karen McCarthy. No federal charges have been brought against Garcia.
Defense attorney Amil Alkass said Garcia has no criminal history. He also noted his client takes psychiatric medications and is being treated for bipolar disorder and paranoid schizophrenia.
