Judge sets new sentencing date for Flynn
WASHINGTON — A lawyer for Michael Flynn accused federal prosecutors of misconduct on Tuesday as a judge scheduled a December sentencing hearing for President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser.
The arguments from Flynn attorney Sidney Powell were the latest in a series of aggressive attacks on the foundations of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. They represented yet another step in Flynn’s evolution from a model cooperator — he was the first and only White House official to cut a deal with prosecutors — to a defendant whose newly combative and unremorseful stance may cost him a chance at the probation sentence prosecutors had previously said he was entitled to.
Gun legislation stalls in Congress
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that Democrats are engaging in “theatrics” over gun control legislation, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned that “people are dying” because the Senate leader refuses to act.
After a summer of devastating mass shootings, Congress appears no closer to approving legislation to curb gun violence as President Donald Trump wavers on what kind of bill he wants the lawmakers to send for his signature.
“Lives are at stake,” Pelosi told reporters, visibly shaken by questions asking if the House could have done more.
“Don’t ask me what we haven’t done. We have done it,” Pelosi said. “If you are annoyed with my impatience it’s because people are dying because Senator McConnell hasn’t acted. Why don’t you go ask him if he has any regrets for all the people who died because he hasn’t acted?”
McConnell refuses to allow a vote on a House-passed bill to expand background checks for gun purchases because he says it’s not clear the Senate would be able to pass the legislation or that Trump would sign it into law.
For Democratic leaders, who held a press conference Monday pushing action on guns, “It’s all about trying to scare people,” McConnell said.
Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, the No. 2 House Republican, took a similar hard line after a meeting of GOP leaders Tuesday at the White House. Trump wants to work with Congress “to solve problems,” Scalise said, while Democrats appear intent on being “more aggressive in taking away people’s guns.”
Couple charged for spending over $100K in accidental deposit
MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania couple who police say went on a spending spree after a bank accidentally deposited $120,000 into their account are headed to trial.
State police told the Williamsport Sun-Gazette that Robert and Tiffany Williams, of Montoursville, spent most of the money on items like an SUV, a race car, two four-wheelers, and a camper. Police say the couple also paid bills and gave friends $15,000.
BB&T bank contacted the couple June 20 after realizing the error, telling the couple they were responsible for returning the funds. After they failed to repay the money, the bank took legal action.
The couple faces felony theft charges.
As they arrived at court Monday, Robert Williams told WNEP-TV they "took some bad legal advice" and "it probably wasn't the best thing in the end."
No trial date was set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.