McConnell offers fresh defense of Senate filibuster
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., offered a fresh defense of the filibuster on Thursday, writing in an op-ed that Democrats could pass a "laundry list of socialist policies" if they took control of the chamber and the long-standing tradition was dropped.
"Our country doesn't need a second House of Representatives with fewer members and longer terms," McConnell wrote in a piece published by the New York Times in which he touted the strong role of the minority rights in his chamber. "America needs the Senate to be the Senate."
McConnell's op-ed comes as many Democratic presidential candidates and others in the party have called for abandoning the Senate requirement to secure 60 votes to overcome a filibuster to advance most legislation.
According to a Washington Post tally, five Democratic White House hopefuls have said they believe the Senate should be able to pass bills with a simple majority, while another 11 contenders have said they are open to the change.
They argue that the lower bar would make it far easier to enact plans such as Medicare-for-all that draw little or no Republican support, assuming Democrats take control of the White House and both chambers of Congress in next year's elections.
President Donald Trump has also called for eliminating the filibuster, a fact left unmentioned in McConnell's op-ed.
Phone companies strike deal with states to fight robocalls
AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc. and 10 other large phone companies have struck an agreement with 51 attorneys general to enact technology to block robocalls before they reach consumers.
The deal, announced Thursday, will help protect consumers from receiving illegal robocalls, and assist law enforcement in investigating and prosecuting bad actors, said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, who is leading the effort that includes all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Under the deal, the companies will launch the call-blocking technology at no cost to consumers and make other free anti-robocall devices and apps available to subscribers.
"By signing on to these principles, industry leaders are taking new steps to keep your phone from ringing with an unwanted call," Stein said in a statement.
Apple wants people to know how to clean its new credit card
SAN FRANCISCO — Apple believes some of its zealous customers will treasure its new titanium credit card so much that they will spend time polishing its white finish.
That's why Apple has posted instructions on how to clean the card properly and warned that some materials might leave blemishes that are difficult to remove.
The list of potential hazards includes leather and denim, prompting some people to conclude Apple's credit card is so special that it can't be stored in the wallets and pockets where most other credit cards reside.
But the company says it merely wants people to know that the dyes used in some types of leather and denim can leave stains. Those discoloring marks are unlikely in most kinds of wallets and jeans, something Apple alluded to in its post by advising that the card can be kept in a wallet or pocket made of "soft materials."
The reverence Apple seemed to be according its card triggered widespread derision on Twitter and elsewhere on the internet.
"Do not look directly at Apple Card," Alex Stamos, a former top security executive at Yahoo and Facebook, mocked in a tweet late Wednesday . "Do not speak to Apple Card. Do not denigrate Apple Card in Its Holy Presence."
In reality, Apple's cleaning instructions for the card mirrors the same practice it applies for its iPhone, iPad, Mac computers, ear buds and all other physical products. But while it's common for people to clean those devices, few consumers spend time sprucing up their credits cards.
Apple describes a two-step cleaning process involving microfiber cloths and isopropyl alcohol and includes a list of inappropriate cleaners. The instructions also warn against touching another credit card or "potentially abrasive objects" like coins or keys.
