Trump says he's no longer looking at payroll tax cut, he says
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he is no longer looking to cut payroll taxes, pivoting away from an option he'd confirmed was under consideration a day earlier.
Hours after taking to Twitter to needle the Federal Reserve and its chairman, Jerome H. Powell, to cut interest rates — a common refrain — Trump told reporters at a White House briefing that there was no need to cut payroll taxes.
"I'm not looking at a tax cut now," he said. "We don't need it. We have a strong economy."
The flip-flop comes amid a larger debate on whether the country is headed toward a recession and, if so, when. Trump has habitually described the economy as "strong," "terrific" and the "greatest in the history of our country." But a recent poll found that nearly 3 in 4 economists believe the United States will tip into recession by 2021, pointing to the U.S.-China trade war and stock market tumult as indications that the economy is shakier than Trump projects.
On Tuesday, Trump confirmed that he was weighing a temporary payroll tax cut and other measures, seemingly acknowledging that rising fears of a slowdown extended to the Oval Office. In the past, he has praised the strength of the economy while also floating steps that are usually reserved for periods of economic struggle, such as doubling down on the Fed to cut interest rates.
Trump's acknowledgment of the payroll tax plan came one day after The Washington Post reported that several senior White House officials had begun discussing the option. At the time, the White House publicly denied those discussions.
Pentagon cancels $1.1B missile defense project
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon is pulling the plug on a billion-dollar, technically troubled project to build a better weapon that would destroy incoming missiles. The move is aimed in part at considering new approaches to missile defense at a time of rapid technological change.
The announced reason for canceling the Boeing contract, effective Thursday, was that the project's design problems were so significant as to be either insurmountable or too costly to correct.
Beyond those immediate concerns, the Pentagon is considering whether it needs to start over with designing a defense against intercontinental-range ballistic missiles, such as those North Korea aspires to build, as well as newly emerging types of missiles.
One indication of that broader concern is the Pentagon's statement that it will now invite industry competition to develop a "new, next-generation interceptor" — potentially a weapon that could take on hypersonic missiles being developed by China and Russia.
The Pentagon currently has 44 missile interceptors based mostly in Alaska. Each is designed to be launched from an underground silo, soar beyond the Earth's atmosphere and release a "kill vehicle" — a device that steers into its target and destroys it by force of collision.
These weapons have been tested but never used in actual combat.
It is that "kill vehicle" device that the Pentagon had asked Boeing to redesign so that it could be more reliable against the kind of long-range missiles that North Korea has said it is building to target the U.S.
The Pentagon had spent nearly $1.2 billion on the project when Michael Griffin, the undersecretary of defense for research and engineering, decided last week to end it. In May he had ordered Boeing to stop its work, pending a decision on a way forward.
Campus shooting unnerves Atlanta college students
ATLANTA — The first day of fall semester brought fear to Clark Atlanta University, where students worried about their safety the day after gunshots were fired into a crowd of 200 people outside the school's library.
Four students were wounded by gunfire after an argument broke out between two groups at a block party shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Atlanta police said. The injured women were all expected to recover.
"It could have been any of us," Zaire Hammond, a senior from Sacramento, California, said Wednesday along the main walkway across campus. "Stuff like this shouldn't happen on a school campus."
The shooter escaped in the chaos outside the library that serves students from Clark Atlanta and other nearby historically black colleges, and no arrests had been made by late Wednesday, Atlanta police said. Police spokesman Carlos Campos released video of a male suspect who authorities want help identifying.
The block party was celebrating the end of new student orientation, and Clark Atlanta student Anais LaFontaine of New York City said Wednesday that she's concerned about the first-year students.
"I don't want them to be scared to come back," she said.
