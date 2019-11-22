Barr would take halted executions to high court
WASHINGTON — Attorney General William Barr told The Associated Press on Thursday that he would take the Trump administration’s bid to restart federal executions after a 16-year hiatus to the Supreme Court if necessary.
Barr’s comments came hours after a district court judge temporarily blocked the administration’s plans to start executions next month. The administration is appealing the decision, and Barr said he would take the case to the high court if Thursday’s ruling stands.
He said the five inmates set to be executed are a small portion of 62 death row inmates.
Trump says Navy won’t remove Gallagher’s SEAL designation
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump insisted Thursday that the Navy “will NOT be taking away Warfighter and Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher’s Trident Pin,” inserting himself into an ongoing legal review of the sailor’s ability to hold onto the pin that designates him a SEAL.
The Navy on Wednesday notified Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher that he will face a review early next month to determine if he should remain on the elite force.
Gallagher was acquitted of a murder charge in the stabbing death of an Islamic State militant captive, but a military jury convicted him of posing with the corpse while in Iraq in 2017. He was then demoted to chief.
Refugee resettlement agencies sue to block order
As states and cities debate whether to welcome more refugees to their communities, three organizations sued the Trump administration Thursday over a recent presidential executive order that allows local officials to reject refugees.
The lawsuit filed in a Maryland federal court by three resettlement agencies contends the executive order threatens to keep thousands of refugees from being reunited with their families and placed in communities where they can thrive.
President Donald Trump issued the order in September when he also reduced the cap on the number of refugees allowed into the country from 30,000 in 2019 to 18,000 in 2020, the lowest level since Congress passed the Refugee Act of 1980.
The order requires state and local governments to give consent to whether they will accept refugees, giving governors and mayors a say over how welcoming they want to be.
Since the order, at least five states have signaled they will accept refugees, and no governor has said they plan to use the new authority to keep out refugees. Even so, if the governors stay silent, the resettlement agencies cannot place refugees in those states.
Resettlement agencies have been scrambling to get written consent from local officials. But they say the State Department has not specified which officials are authorized to give it: Is it the mayor, the county board of supervisors or the governor?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.