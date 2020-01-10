Feds: Security guard threatened Trump over Iranian's death
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- A Florida security guard threatened to kill President Donald Trump as retaliation for the U.S. military killing an Iranian general, posting a live video on Facebook where he stated "he killed my leader and I have to kill him" while periodically displaying a semi-automatic rifle, authorities said in court documents.
Chauncy Lump, 26, of the Fort Lauderdale area, faces federal charges of threatening to kill the president and remained jailed Thursday on $100,000 bond, according to court documents filed Wednesday by the Secret Service.
Agent Lucas White wrote that shortly after Trump announced last week that a U.S. airstrike had killed Qassem Soleimani in Iraq in retaliation for plotting numerous terrorist attacks, Lump under the name "BlackMan vs. America" began livestreaming a seven-minute video. During that video, agents say Lump made several threats against the president, who was staying at his Mar-a-Lago club, less than an hour away.
Democrats' contempt for Trump fuels an online cash surge
WASHINGTON -- Democrats' online fundraising behemoth ActBlue routed more than $1 billion in campaign contributions to the party's candidates and causes in 2019, a groundswell that dwarfs what it helped raise during the same period of any past election cycle.
The platform allows grassroots activists and big-dollar donors alike to chip in $5 to their favorite presidential contender or give large sums to party committees, all with just a few taps of a smartphone or computer mouse.
It played an instrumental role in routing record-breaking sums to Democratic contenders during the 2018 midterms, which helped the party retake the U.S. House. And it has long been eyed with envy by Republicans, who have sought to replicate the model -- so far, with less success.
Chicago site of suspected coyote attacks, sightings
CHICAGO -- Authorities on Thursday were on the hunt for coyotes in downtown Chicago after two reported attacks, including one in which passersby said they pulled a wild canine off a 6-year-old boy who was bitten in the head.
The reported attacks come amid an increase in sightings of coyotes in the nation's third-largest city, including one in the city's Lincoln Park neighborhood that briefly prompted the lockdown of two schools on Thursday. Neither the boy nor a man who showed up at a hospital with what he said was a coyote bite suffered life-threatening injuries.
Officials were confident that the animal that attacked the boy was a coyote, based on witness interviews, Kelley Gandurski, executive director of the Chicago Animal Care and Control, told reporters.
If true, it would mark the first time in the state that a coyote has attacked a human, according to a wildlife biologist with the Urban Coyote Research Project.
