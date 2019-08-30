EPA moves to revoke rules on oil industry methane leaks
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration moved Thursday to revoke regulations on methane leaks from oil facilities, a proposal environmental advocates said would renounce key federal authority to regulate the climate-damaging gas.
The proposed rule follows President Donald Trump’s directions to remove “unnecessary and duplicative regulatory burdens from the oil and gas industry,” Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a statement.
Exxon Mobil and some other oil giants — wary of blowback from growing public concern over global warming — joined environmental groups in urging the Trump administration to drop the rollback on methane controls, although several state-level and national industry groups welcomed the easing.
The step would be the latest in a series unwinding the Obama administration’s efforts to cut climate-changing emissions from the oil, gas and coal industries, including a 2016 rule regulating oil-industry methane leaks as a pollutant under the federal Clean Air Act.
Judge ends case against Epstein
NEW YORK — A judge formally ended the criminal case against Jeffrey Epstein on Thursday, but not without a final tribute to the women who spoke out against the financier.
U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman took the procedural step of adding his initials to an order dismissing the indictment that charged the 66-year-old Epstein with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors and sex trafficking of minors in the early 2000s in Florida and New York.
In requesting the action 10 days earlier, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman, who is not related to the judge, noted that the law required the dismissal after Epstein killed himself in jail Aug. 10 while he was awaiting trial.
Though anticipated, Berman’s action included a reference to a Tuesday court hearing where 16 women spoke about their claims against Epstein of sexual abuse, some committed when they were under the age of consent. Statements by several other women were read by their lawyers.
Apple loosens grip on repairs
SAN FRANCISCO — Apple is loosening its grip on how its products are repaired to give customers more options for fixing cracked screens and other defects on their older iPhones.
Under the new policy announced Thursday, Apple will begin selling its tools and parts to more independent phone-repair shops in the U.S. Apple will expand that to other countries later. Repairs at these shops, though, will be limited to iPhones already out of warranty.
IPhones still under warranty must still be taken to an Apple store or one of more than 5,000 service providers that the company already has authorized worldwide. That includes all Best Buy stores in the U.S. Those who have other devices, such as the Apple Watch and Mac computer, or an iPhone requiring more complicated repairs will also have to go there.
Although many unofficial repair shops have been offering basic fixes such as screen replacements, they aren’t necessarily using Apple parts or qualified technicians. Now, thousands more shops will be able to buy parts directly from Apple, as long as they have a company-certified technician to make those repairs.
The change represents a significant concession from Apple, which is known for trying to control everything, including the repair experience.
Consumer groups and some state lawmakers have been pressuring Apple to give people more viable choices to seek repairs, as smartphones have become as conspicuous in daily life as cars — a product that typically can be taken to an independent mechanic instead of a dealership.
Apple is pivoting just as antitrust regulators in the U.S. are examining whether it and other powerful technology companies such as Google, Amazon and Facebook have been stifling competition.
“The last thing that Apple wants now is to be doing anything that might cast it in a negative light in Washington,” industry analyst Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights said.
Apple might lose some revenue if consumers turn to shops that charge slightly lower prices for labor.
In addition, easier repairs might prompt customers to hold onto their iPhones for even longer periods, a phenomenon that has already contributed to a slowdown in phone sales. And others may be more reluctant to pay extra for a repair program, Apple Care, which has been helping the company boost revenue in its rapidly growing services business.
But Moorhead doubts Apple will be affected that badly, as he predicted Apple Care sales won’t fall more than 15%. Apple Care is just a small part of a services business that includes app commissions and music subscriptions.
Investors didn’t appear to be concerned either, as Apple’s stock gained nearly 2% Thursday to close at $209.01.
