Senate passes stopgap spending bill to keep government open through Nov. 21
WASHINGTON — The Senate passed a stopgap spending bill Thursday to keep the government open through Nov. 21, punting tough decisions over President Donald Trump’s border wall and other funding disputes until just before Thanksgiving.
The 82-15 vote came days before the Monday deadline when government funding would expire. The House passed the same measure last week, so Senate passage of the short-term spending bill sends it to Trump for his signature. He is expected to sign it.
The stopgap bill is aimed at giving lawmakers more time to finalize $1.4 trillion worth of full-year spending bills for the 2020 fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30, 2020.
Big world around tiny star puts new spin on planet formation
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A giant world discovered around a tiny star is putting a new spin on how planets form.
Astronomers reported Thursday they’ve found a Jupiter-like planet orbiting a star that’s a mere 12% the mass of our sun. There may even be another big gas planet lurking in this system 31 light-years away.
The Spanish-led team wrote in the journal Science that the newly confirmed planet did not form the usual, gradual way, where a solid core of merging particles takes shape before a gas buildup. Instead, in a surprise to scientists, the planet seems to have arisen straight from gas.
Lead author Juan Carlos Morales of the Institute of Space Studies of Catalonia said the planet may be almost as big as its star. A year there is about 200 days.
Scalia confirmed as labor secretary
WASHINGTON — The Senate on Thursday confirmed Eugene Scalia to succeed Alex Acosta, the former labor secretary who resigned in July amid an outcry over his role in a plea deal to the multimillionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Scalia is a partner at the Washington law firm Gibson Dunn, where he has represented companies such as Walmart, Ford, UPS and others in workers rights claims. He is also the son of the late Supreme Court justice Antonin Scalia.
Scalia was confirmed Thursday on a 53-to-44 vote.
Democrats have argued that Scalia’s record as a corporate lawyer has shown him to be “anti-worker.” In remarks on the Senate floor Thursday morning, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., contended that Scalia fought to protect the interests of chief executives and the wealthy elite and opposed worker protections throughout his career, describing his nomination by President Donald Trump as a “disgrace.”
