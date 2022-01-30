Charges: Nurses made $1.5 million off fake vaccination cards
AMITYVILLE, N.Y. — Two nurses on Long Island are accused of forging COVID-19 vaccination cards and pocketing more than $1.5 million from the scheme, prosecutors and police said.
Julie DeVuono, the owner of Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare in Amityville, and her employee, Marissa Urraro, are both charged with felony forgery, and DeVuono also is charged with offering a false instrument for filing. Both were arraigned Friday.
Urraro’s lawyer, Michael Alber, urged people not to rush to judgment about the allegations and said his client is a well-respected nurse.
“We look forward to highlighting the legal impediments and defects of the investigation,” he said Saturday. “It’s our hope that an accusation definitely doesn’t overshadow the good work Miss Urraro’s done for children and adults in the medical field.”
A messages seeking comment was left with DeVuono’s attorney.
Jackson’s son seeks to fill Rush’s U.S. House seat
CHICAGO — A son of the Rev. Jesse Jackson is seeking the Democratic nomination for the Chicago-area congressional seat held by Bobby Rush, who is retiring.
Jonathan Jackson on Friday announced his intentions to replace Rush in Illinois’ 1st District, the Chicago Tribune reported.
Jackson, 56, owns a construction business and is a leader in his father’s Rainbow/PUSH Coalition. He said in a statement that he would focus on job creation and expanding access to health care and day care.
About a dozen people have filed as candidates for the redrawn congressional district which stretches from Chicago’s South Side and southwest suburbs toward Kankakee. They include Chicago Alderman Pat Dowell, state Sen. Jacqueline Collins and Chicago and Cook County workforce development chief Karin Norington-Reaves, according to the newspaper.
Rush announced earlier this month that he would not seek a 16th term in the U.S. House. The former Black Panther first won election in 1992.
Texas police fatally shoot man threatening woman with knife
DENTON, Texas — A Texas police officer fatally shot a knife-wielding man who was holding a woman hostage early Saturday, the police chief said.
Officers responded to reports of a man threatening to kill himself at an apartment complex courtyard in Denton, about 40 miles northwest of Dallas. They found the man holding the woman by the neck shortly after 1:30 a.m., Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon.
“The hostage-taker would raise the knife up to the female, almost in a stabbing motion, several times,” as officers tried to talk with the man, Dixon said.
“At one point, as the knife was being raised, we had one officer fire one round from his patrol rifle striking the subject in his upper torso,” Dixon said.
The woman was rescued uninjured and the man fell into a crouch, still holding the knife, then was shot with a stun gun, Dixon said.
The man was taken to a hospital where he died, Dixon said. No names were released, and the police chief said investigators were trying to determine the relationship between the man and the woman.
Dixon said the officer is on paid leave pending an investigation into the shooting by Texas Rangers and an internal investigation into whether department policies were properly followed, Dixon said.
